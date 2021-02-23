19 Tweets That Sum Up Our Feelings About Clubs Reopening

Clubs could reopen on June 21 if the government’s roadmap out of lockdown goes to plan – and it’s all anyone was talking about on Monday night.
It seems people have never been so ready for pre-drinks, dancing, utter euphoria, crying in the toilets and feeling nauseous in the Uber home.
Nightclubs are among the few industries that have remained completely closed since March 2020 – so just having the option to queue at a bar next to dozens of sweaty bodies is driving excitement to dizzy heights.
For many, this is the first time we’ve said the word ‘clubbing’ in years...
And yes, we’re in denial about it
But we’ll be there, against our better judgment...
Because after this year, we just want to dance
Age is not a problem...
And expectations are high
We’re planning a grand entrance...
And the C-word is totally banned
We know it’ll (probably) get messy
Because we’re feeling quite rusty
Like, really rusty
We probably won’t have the staying power...
And there’s a high chance of *this* happening
But anyway, yay clubbing!