19 Tweets That Sum Up Our Feelings About Clubs Reopening

Clubs could reopen on June 21 if the government’s roadmap out of lockdown goes to plan – and it’s all anyone was talking about on Monday night.

It seems people have never been so ready for pre-drinks, dancing, utter euphoria, crying in the toilets and feeling nauseous in the Uber home.

Nightclubs are among the few industries that have remained completely closed since March 2020 – so just having the option to queue at a bar next to dozens of sweaty bodies is driving excitement to dizzy heights.

For many, this is the first time we’ve said the word ‘clubbing’ in years...

love tweeting about going to the club and drinking loads of alcohol when I have not clubbed in seven years and mostly do not drink, I just like to be included — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 22, 2021

And yes, we’re in denial about it

Loving all the people talking about racing out to go clubbing on 21st June when I know for a fact they haven't been to a club in about 15 years. — Mike Beddoes (@michaelbeddoes) February 23, 2021

I am genuinely appalled by the number of people I respected who have made it known today that they enjoy clubbing — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) February 22, 2021

But we’ll be there, against our better judgment...

‘I won’t be clubbing on the 21st of June it’s a very irresponsible thing to do...’



Me in the middle of shoreditch:



pic.twitter.com/NTFed2RJVK — Timeline T (@Timeline2019) February 22, 2021

Because after this year, we just want to dance

Me on June 21st practicing my dance moves in the club before the DJ has even arrived pic.twitter.com/vLekvsxMec — Jay🇬🇾 (@S7HMIDT_) February 22, 2021

21st June in the club when they cut the music and turn the lights on, but I’m not finished yet pic.twitter.com/jjWlx1InUt — Touchdown Tems (@MrLastMinute_) February 22, 2021

Age is not a problem...

You know what, when they’re open, I’m bloody going clubbing again and I do not care if I look like I’m there to look for my kid who has not been returning my texts. — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) February 22, 2021

And expectations are high

All I’m saying is the club better be like a 2000’s music video on the 21st of June. I’m talking synchronised dance battles and champagne showers. — browning stay clowning (@callmechi_chi) February 22, 2021

Every night club in England when Free from desire hits on the 21st of June pic.twitter.com/bqprc3SMwK — Jack (@SpursIad) February 22, 2021

We’re planning a grand entrance...

Me on my way to the club on the 21st June pic.twitter.com/71BGLkA5rh — sharon mitchells stunning weave (@sharon_weave) February 22, 2021

And the C-word is totally banned

me rolling up to the club on June 21st: pic.twitter.com/KfCWNoTCfh — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) February 22, 2021

We know it’ll (probably) get messy

me at pre drinks June 21st vs me 4 hours later forcing my way into the DJ booth at the club shouting out my mobile number to anyone who wants it pic.twitter.com/PToHsgizrB — Daniel Bravo (@DanielCBravo) February 22, 2021

nah cos I will actually be in the club toilets crying with other girls about how happy we are on june 21st I can’t wait man — fleur🪐🪐 (@FleurHobson) February 23, 2021

Because we’re feeling quite rusty

what i’m wearing on june 21st becuz it’s been so long since i’ve been in a club pic.twitter.com/J516mralKX — jane (@jane_louweez) February 22, 2021

Like, really rusty

When you fall over in a club on 21st June and the bar staff ask you if you’re okay pic.twitter.com/3ttWUnJNua — Jake McBain (@JakeMC_) February 22, 2021

Me in the club June 21st dressed to impress, but no social skills left pic.twitter.com/1SLsvIr4aO — Derek du Preez 🏳️‍🌈 (@Derek_duPreez) February 22, 2021

We probably won’t have the staying power...

me in the club on 21st june at 2am after begging for them to open for over a year pic.twitter.com/0vGhUyGAFJ — ︎joe (@jxeker) February 22, 2021

And there’s a high chance of *this* happening

On the 21st June, 10 minutes after being in the club realising that I don’t wanna be here anymore pic.twitter.com/82ac3nDuht — Aoi Todo 👏🏾 (@Nxdif) February 22, 2021

But anyway, yay clubbing!