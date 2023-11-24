Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
Adopting an adult cat is wonderful but it does leave you with the profound sadness that you don’t know what they looked like as a baby— sadie pants and kermit (@sadiepantscat) November 20, 2023
announcing my arrival to my pets after i’ve been out of the house for a couple hours pic.twitter.com/NpLRkxV8Ot— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) November 21, 2023
Didn’t realise you could ruin a cat’s entire day by giving him the wrong brand of cat food. The drama.— Xenia Karayiannis (@_XeniaKara_) November 22, 2023
Girl what the hell are you even watching on that damn tv we don’t have the dog channel pic.twitter.com/ctMFTMg8A2— meg “Yooper” bitchell (@MeganBitchell) November 19, 2023
Dudes be like “I’m not a cat person” and then go out of their way to give a cat in the same room a little kiss on the head— Jess in the Wild (@Jess_inthewild) November 22, 2023
Well we got us a new kitten. My wife “rescued” Gravy here from a tree in Clay County, TN. Though honestly “abducted” feels more accurate. #Caturday pic.twitter.com/WJQwcZbEsb— Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) November 19, 2023
My dog has decided that 9 years old is the perfect age to start eating condoms.— Ashley the Ologist 🦉 (@TheAngryOlogist) November 20, 2023
HELLO???? I LOVE HIM??????? THIS IS A REAL DOG????? https://t.co/lYuDlC2Q5D— lizzie milanovich (@lizovich) November 23, 2023
saw a woman in a walkable neighborhood wearing a long, tweed overcoat and walking a medium-sized dog who NEEDED to say hi to everyone, and i think that's pinnacle living— derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 20, 2023
taking pictures of the dog show on TV when that one weird dog appears like i’m at a concert pic.twitter.com/ONr32zl9Xo— kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) November 23, 2023
My dog failing puppy school and not being able to walk with the rest of her class at graduation is still the funniest shit ever. The teacher was like “she can always retake the course and try again for her diploma” like my dog gotta get a GED is you serious? 💀— Scamber Rose ✨🦄 (@ABCDEFGHIrock) November 23, 2023
I spent $1100 this morning to find out my dog had bad gas and was not indeed sick pic.twitter.com/WcIiwxj3l9— corporatesellout15 (@defenserests15) November 19, 2023
One of my cats who walked across it like a hilarious fun game and started screaming when they realized they didn’t know how to get back. https://t.co/v1KCdIMviZ— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) November 23, 2023
How has he become this fat in the last hour pic.twitter.com/nex2n8lZZ7— Holly Brockwell (@holly) November 22, 2023
🚨 URGENTE pic.twitter.com/diKzUt9gfz— gatos fazendo gatices (@gatinarios) November 21, 2023
This the type of cat that would buy your man a sandwich and take photos in his cute hoodie after having it for two weeks. https://t.co/w49MBBpgvw— JahnVelour (@jahnvelour) November 23, 2023
tell me why i just walked in to find my dog sitting here like a human 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4KAZ2XbNeX— sarah rose etter (@sarahroseetter) November 22, 2023
since Savannah is 10 years old, here are 10 reasons you should adopt her— Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) November 21, 2023
- she's cute
- she's got, uh, whiskers
- and two pretty eyes
- you just gotta
- look at her
- i mean, come on
- you really gotta
- please
- pretty please
- it would be so cool if you did pic.twitter.com/2L8G7qPEGv
the four stages of a cat’s yawn:— poorly drawn cats (@poorlycatdraw) November 21, 2023
1. the cute little mouth hole
2. sticky the tongue out
3. entire face splits open inducing a nervous trepidation to all viewers witnessing the razor guarded pit of hell open right in front of their very eyes
4. *yoshi’s mlem noise* pic.twitter.com/ax8UklA6VU
uhhh does anyone know where Pierogi went. a white little kitty. can’t find her anywhere pic.twitter.com/WVcf6SMwPH— grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) November 22, 2023
