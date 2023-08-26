20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Aug. 19-25)

LOADING ERROR LOADING

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X.com (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

Wet cat food: shreds, shreds w gravy, mousse, pâté, just the gravy without shreds, chunks, mousse mixed with shreds, very thin liquid that tastes like chicken?? creamy soup with teeny chunks, creamy gravy over shreds, literally just broth?? Will you eat that???



Wet dog food: wet — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) August 19, 2023

Me trying to hypnotize my friends cat into sitting on my lap and letting me pet them pic.twitter.com/O3W8hZ1Cvc — The Taurus Final Boss (@jaxajueny) August 25, 2023

if cats are the perfect predators why do they keep getting a single claw stuck on my shirt — Fishtopher and Friends (@mrfishtopher) August 20, 2023

My friend's dog in a tiny cast is the best thing I've seen in months. pic.twitter.com/uN2zjywqyP — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 23, 2023

I was walking my husky when a great dane saw her and gave an almighty "WOOF!"



The owner, basically at eye-level with the dog: "Julio! I don't want to hear it." — Verity Holloway (@Verity_Holloway) August 20, 2023

we literally don’t even like each other pic.twitter.com/epP7CZqcY9 — Wobbly Ruth (@RuthWobbles) August 22, 2023

History Lesson: Cats have supported unions ever since the first cats realized that they could get more by screaming for food together than they could separately — The Cat Senate ⬅️⬆️ (@TheCatSenate) August 20, 2023

pic.twitter.com/7ekymXd6rY — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 22, 2023

the real winners of tonight’s debate? my cats, who don’t understand the english language — Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) August 24, 2023

thought I was so smart buying the big thing instead of the bag so he couldn't tear into it pic.twitter.com/CZiTDuV2mS — haley (@feederofcats) August 20, 2023

Lap barnacles. Just one of the dangers of swimming in Potato Bay. pic.twitter.com/TTrdm3G6gK — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) August 23, 2023

Why does it have human eyes pic.twitter.com/DramkUlnoe — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) August 23, 2023

Probably my favorite move in cat history.pic.twitter.com/mszGrjFnJW — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) August 24, 2023

Just remember i am always watching you and you are never alone pic.twitter.com/zPTS01RLaK — party hat (@reallylittlecat) August 22, 2023

guess who found the box where the dog treats were packed and ate a whole bag pic.twitter.com/rj6ftiO1h3 — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 24, 2023

Teamwork makes the dream work. https://t.co/KGH8R8vcTb — cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) August 24, 2023

us fr pic.twitter.com/Oo2dY6LMh2 — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 23, 2023

