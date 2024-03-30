Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Kid: *spills cereal all over the floor*— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) March 27, 2024
My husband: Can you grab the vacuum cleaner?
Me: Sure *whistles for the dog*
"don't call your cats names!!" my cat after i call him a fatass pic.twitter.com/a2BmIr2nK1— fujoshibob yaoipants 🇵🇸 (@P4RTY_P0150N) March 28, 2024
Best thing about cats is when they sit upright on a chair at the table like another little person.— Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) March 26, 2024
me with my dog in the mirror saying “this is you” pic.twitter.com/EHMLGtUSiz— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) March 29, 2024
This is Pongo. He brought home a shopping bag with two kittens inside. Trying a new type of retail therapy. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/zvxonV7nn0— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) March 26, 2024
yeah, great place to be fighting guys, real smart, this can only end well pic.twitter.com/61tj0VYvi7— michael wave (@SzMarsupial) March 25, 2024
Introverts: what's the polite amount of time to wait before breaking away from the party group to pet the kitty?— Dr. Kara M. Million (@darterdancer) March 28, 2024
Father's blood is strong. pic.twitter.com/L4QQT6DInz— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 27, 2024
THIS CAT IS NAMED PIGEON TURN YOUR SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/XLrlEnynIb— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 28, 2024
March 26, 2024
Hey, tell your dog I said, “woof.”— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) March 28, 2024
He’ll know what it means.
Just a little boy pic.twitter.com/tjyYyyAjI4— smol silly cat (@Catsillyness) March 28, 2024
Show our community your pets hard at work— Phil Sledge (@Phil_Sledge) March 26, 2024
I’ll go first. pic.twitter.com/sBhDD3IPvt
Now throw it.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ql1AApCy1W— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 28, 2024
me, the moment it says “out for delivery” pic.twitter.com/uqQvY50eZC— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) March 28, 2024
bluey was in midsommar? pic.twitter.com/9M4GfMf92i— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) March 28, 2024
Do the people who censor dogs' assholes in viral videos know it makes it 5x more obscene and uncomfortable to watch https://t.co/vAKK6sjgH5— abcdent (@abcdentminded) March 28, 2024
My favorite hobby is clutching my dog to my chest as though we are astronauts on a compromised space vessel whose airlock door has a faulty latch and I must not ease my hold on him even slightly lest he be sucked into space— Alissa Nutting (@AlissaNutting) March 18, 2024
The dog didn’t notice first that mom is in the room......that look! 😂pic.twitter.com/UZmxB7iY3M— Figen (@TheFigen_) March 27, 2024
Average orange cat behavior pic.twitter.com/0JuquxuQdh— No Context Cats (@nocontextscats) March 28, 2024
Dog does happy dance after seeing a treat..🐕🐾🍪😅 pic.twitter.com/M2Kb0FNsyC— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 26, 2024
March 26, 2024
can't stop thinking about this cat called Keys that just raises its arms for no reason pic.twitter.com/fcWT9l2oMT— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 27, 2024
Farm dog raises a rejected lamb pic.twitter.com/qFQ0rYZNDt— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 28, 2024