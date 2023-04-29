LifeBeautyshoppingHome and Garden

Don't Have TikTok? You Need To See These 27 Spring Buys Taking The App By Storm

From rhubarb-scented Zoflora to game-changing holiday buys, there's no doubt that spring has officially sprung on the popular video app.

If this doesn't convince you to download TikTok, I don't know what will.
TikTok has come on leaps and bounds since it first launched, notably transitioning from a lip-syncing and dancing app to a diverse video social media platform, which in turn makes it a great place for home hacks, shopping recommendations, real reviews and viral products.

But, if you still haven’t been convinced to download TikTok (you seriously should for the cleaning hacks alone BTW) then don’t worry, because we’ve discovered some unmissable spring finds on the app for you to shop.

From kitchen tool staples and handy home organisation solutions, to travel must-haves and on-trend fashion items, you just can’t miss these buys...

1
This two-in-one Joseph Joseph colander and salad spinner is perfect for spring meal prep
We can't talk about TikTok products without a notable Joseph Joseph mention. Save your cupboard from unnecessary clutter with this clever 2-in-1 colander and salad-spinning design. It features a suction cup beneath to securely attach it to the sink and can be easily dismantled when cleaning and storing.
£25 at Amazon
2
If you're planning a bank holiday weekend getaway, then this four-in-one pump bottle allows you to decant your liquids into one easy-to-carry container
With this clever 4-in-1 dispenser, long ago are the days of bringing lots of toiletries bottles on your travels. Holding four 40ml refillable bottles, which you can fill with anything from shampoo to lotion, just twist the top to switch between each product and pump to use.
£9.99 at Amazon
3
These travel hangers are ideal for taking away with you thanks to their fold-down mechanism
Get organised whilst you're on your travels with these foldable hangers. Say goodbye to living out of a messy suitcase on holiday, just expand these hangers once you've reached your destination to hang your clothing items neatly in the wardrobe. What's more, they're also easy to store in your luggage.
£3.59 for four at Amazon
4
This rhubarb and cassis-scented Zoflora spray has me wanting to spring clean every inch of my home
We all know and love Zoflora's concentrated disinfectant but say hello to their spray cleaner. In a gorgeous rhubarb and cassis scent, this multipurpose disinfectant works to combat grease and grime, eliminating bacteria and viruses. Use this convenient spray on surfaces and wipe with a damp sponge to remove bad odours and leave your home smelling fragrant.
£4.99 at Amazon
5
These sticky fruit fly traps are a handy buy if you're planning some gardening any time soon
Don't let fruit flies harm your plants with these non-toxic fly sticky fly traps. Effective for three months, they work by attracting the bugs with their warm yellow colour. You can use them in both your indoor houseplants and outdoors too.
£6.99 for 30 at Amazon
6
Give your home a spring refresh thanks to this cleaning putty that gets the dust out of awkward spaces
Get your hands on this cleaning putty gel to pick up dust, crumbs, and pet hair from those hard-to-reach places, such as computer keyboards, air vents, car dashboards, and upholstery.
£5.99 at Amazon
7
I did a double take when I saw how cheap this TikTok-viral travel bag is
If you're jetting off anytime soon you might want to invest in this carry-on bag. Fitting most airlines under-seat cabin bag measurements, this nifty holdall is the perfect size for travelling, whether you're packing extra luggage or travelling light. Not flying anywhere? It also makes a great weekend staycation bag or is even good to take to the gym.

£9.99 at Amazon
8
This vegetable chopper would be ideal for making spring salads
If you haven't seen this viral TikTok vegetable chopper, then let us fill you in. This 12-in-1 kitchen gadget arrives with seven interchangeable blades, an egg separator, a container, a draining basket, a hand protector, and a cleaning brush (phew, that was a lot). Making dinner prep so much easier, this tool allows you to slice, dice, grate, and cut by simply swapping out the blade - where can we get one?
£17.39 at Amazon
9
You'll probably want to apply one of these adorable honey pot lip masks
How gorgeous are these honey pot lip masks? Made with natural honey essence, this balm removes dead skin and locks in moisture, revealing a plump and perfect pout. Apply a thin layer morning and night, using the beehive tool, to help repair and care for your lips.
£8.99 for two at Amazon
10
This tiered Bento box takes packed lunches to the next level
Never know what to pack your lunch in? Guilty of grabbing takeaway lunches? This 3-in-1 tiered Bento box is your answer. Its compact air-tight compartments keep your food separated, fresh, and safe from leaking. If you prefer hot meals, don't worry as it's also microwave-safe.
£10.94 at Amazon
11
People on TikTok love packing organisers like these affordable ones for making outfit planning tons easier
Summer holiday season is right around the corner (eek) so why not get prepared to nail your packing organisation this year with these helpful packing cubes? With three mesh clothing bags and three laundry bags, your suitcase will have never looked so neat and tidy.
£8.99 for six at Amazon
12
Clear your garden or your home with this telescopic rubber broom
It's time to throw out your old broom and replace it with this rubber alternative, with a telescopic handle. Making sweeping a much easier task, use outdoors on paving slabs, decking, and patios, or use indoor carpets to help effectively remove pet hair.
£7 at Amazon
13
Grab this sunshade umbrella tray and thank me come summer
This umbrella tray screams summer. Making space to hold your drinks, snacks, and personal belongings, whilst your chilling at the beach or on a sun lounger in the garden. It's also super simple to install - just slide up the umbrella and tighten it to your desired height.
£9.99 at Amazon
14
If your spring skincare routine is now in full swing, then why not add this TikTok-famous ice roller to it?
If this ice roller massager isn't in your basket ready for summer, then what are you doing? Not only is this icy tool great at promoting blood flow and reducing pores and wrinkles, but it also provides relief from headaches and bites to sunburn and muscle pain. Boost circulation and reveal a radiant and healthy glow - yes, please.
£9.99 at Amazon
15
If your sunglasses collection is your pride and joy, then display them on this handy holder
If you're anything like me and end up leaving your sunnies in different handbags or loose on your vanity, it's time to give them a home of their own with this display rack. Stack your eyewear, and even jewellery, on this durable multipurpose rack for convenient grabbing as you head out of the door.
£15.99 at Amazon
16
This twist-front dress looks effortlessly chic
If TikTok hasn't already convinced you to check out Amazon Fashion, take this as your sign to. Discover on-trend, stylish finds like this twist-front midi dress. Made from a soft and breathable knit, this is great for your transitional spring wardrobe as you can dress up or down. Add layers on a slightly cooler day or pair with a dainty tie-up sandal for a dressier look. Don't like the cream? It also comes in plenty of other colours to choose from.
From £31.79 at Amazon
17
This four-in-one chopping board thaws food, and acts as a knife sharpener and a spice grinder
Defrosting your food up to three times faster than regular methods, sharpening your blunt kitchen knives, and grinding your spices, who knew a chopping board could do so many things? If it means cooking Spring meals uses minimal fuss, then I'll take two.
£21 at Amazon
18
Now that the weather is getting warmer, it might be time to invest in the TikTok-famous Revlon oil-absorbing roller
With sunnier days on the way, pick up one of these volcanic stone face rollers from Revlon to keep your makeup mattified and shine-free. Just roll over the top of your makeup to instantly soak up excess oil - if you don't believe us, head over to TikTok to see the insane before and after.
£12.99 at Amazon
19
This viral dog water bottle is pawfect for spring walks with your pup
As a dog owner, let me tell you, this bottle is a game-changer. From walks to holidays, carry this portable water bottle, just like you would carry yours, wherever you go. No more searching for the nearest dog bowl, just simply push the button to release water into its attached drinking bowl.
£9.99 at Amazon
20
These Cushionaire platform sandals have TikTok users obsessed
Don't these slip-on sandals look so comfortable? With a soft stretchy knit strap, memory foam insoles, and a soft platform heel, these are definitely a go-to summer sandal.
From £42.82 at Amazon
21
This three-in-one avocado slicing and pitting tool is gonna be so handy for spring brunches
Calling fellow avocado lovers, this slicing and pitting tool will make the task so much easier. Forget the fuss, this tool divides the core and chops it neatly into six slices without all the faff of trying to remove the pit using chopping boards and knives. Prepping lunch has never been so simple.
£3.99 at Amazon
22
These flower glass straws are going straight in my basket
Upgrade your drinks with these reusable glass straws, each dressed with a pretty flower design. With smooth and rounded ends, making it safe and comfortable for use, these shatter-resistant straws are an environmentally-friendly alternative to typical plastic straws.
£8.59 for four at Amazon
23
I can imagine styling this on-trend puffer bag with tons of spring outfits
We've all heard of puffer jackets but take a look at this stunning, stylish puffer bag. This trendy accessory is the perfect size for holding all your daily essentials. It also comes in nine other colours to choose from.
£29.99 at Amazon
24
This viral carpet lint remover would be perfect if you're planning a lil' spring clean
Gather excess hair and pet fur in one sweep with this copper lint remover. Use on your home's upholstery or carpet (it also works a treat on the stairs) to make hair removal a faster and hassle-free task.
£3.99 at Amazon
25
These clever travel bottles are collapsible to save space in your luggage
Not got enough space in your suitcase for all your toiletry bottles? Decant your go-to products in these silicone collapsible bottles to help save space. Its self-sealing lid means you can feel assured that the product won't leak during your travels.
£8.99 for four at Amazon
26
People on TikTok love weighted hula hoops like this affordable one that'd be great for outdoor exercising
Get active this summer with this adjustable smart hula hoop ring. With 24 removable magnetic buckled links, remove them to customise to your own personal workout.
£14.80 at Amazon
27
Finally, these cooling gel inserts are super handy if you love the cold side of the pillow no matter what time of year it is
If you're always searching for the coldest part of your pillow, these reusable cooling gel pads are a must-buy. Slip into your pillowcase to create the optimum temperature throughout the night and help improve the quality of sleep.
£7.99 for two at Amazon
