3 Essential Steps That Will Reduce Your Risk Of Postpartum Hair Loss

As any pregnant person or new parent will tell you, pregancy symptoms can be wild.

From craving strange food combinations to swollen feet, our bodies can really go through the ringer and it doesn’t end at the end of the pregnancy. According to research, over 90% of women experience postpartum hair loss and, while it usually grows back, it can be stressful to cope with.

Eva Proudman, expert trichologist at Absolute Collagen said that while the third trimester can leave your hair feeling fuller and thicker thanks to increased oestrogen, once the baby has arrived, you may experience hair loss.

Proudman said: “When it comes to post-partum, you will be experiencing a drop in your oestrogen and stored iron levels, and having poorer quality sleep so hair shedding is likely to happen again. This is completely normal, as it is your hair returning to its previous growing rate.”

While this may be unavoidable, Proudman does have some pregnancy-safe advice for trying to prevent hair loss after pregnancy.

How to reduce your risk of postpartum hair loss

Eat a healthy and balanced diet

Proudman said: “Your diet has a significant impact on your hair growth and strength, as it relies on the nutrients and vitamins you put into your body.

“As your body works to provide oxygen for your baby, iron deficiency is quite common during pregnancy. This can trigger excessive hair shedding.”

Proudman recommends including iron-rich foods in your diet. She advised that adding spinach and broccoli to meals or snacking on nuts and dried fruits between meals will keep you and your hair healthy.

Proudman added: “Protein-rich foods are also key at this time to help keep your hair thick and lustrous, as your follicles are mostly made of protein. Swapping out your morning cereal for some eggs, which contain 8 grams of protein, is an easy switch to help boost your protein intake.

“If food is a struggle, especially early on in your pregnancy, supplements that are high in protein are a quick and convenient option to boost your levels.”

Stick to a good hair washing routine

Proudman said: “Hormonal changes can cause the scalp to become oilier or drier than usual, making it important to adapt your washing routine accordingly.

“Try to wash your hair every two to three days where you can, and use a good quality shampoo and conditioner. These products will keep the scalp clean while strengthening and adding volume and shine to your hair.”

Proudman added that this is even more important if you are experiencing excessive hair shedding and thinning. She advised that scalp massages could be beneficial for stimulating hair follicles and encouraging hair growth.

Don’t shy away from supplements

Proudman said: “Supplements are a great way to support your diet and are particularly useful if you are struggling to keep food down.