I Can’t Lie, These 35 Incredible Amazon Deals Are Too Good Not To Share With You

It’s Friday and you know what that means, I’ve unearthed another list of money-saving bargains for you to get your hands on this week.

I’ve found a range of personal care products with reduced price tags, from a Maybelline mascara to Garnier face self-tan drops, plus a Braun beard trimmer and a L’Oreal Men’s Expert moisturiser.

Did someone say spring clean? Make huge savings on some household cleaning bulk buys, from the likes of Finish and Cillit Bang. Of course, I can’t forget deals on some big brand gadgets, such as Shark, Ninja, and Philips.

But I must stop there because I don’t want to spoil the rest of the surprises for you. Go on, treat yourself...

1
Amazon
Get a huge 60% off these Remington proluxe ceramic hair straighteners
£39.99 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
This eye-catching Nescafé coffee pod machine is now marked down by 20%
£69.99 (Was £85) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Need a deep carpet clean? Upgrade yours vacuum to this corded Shark anti hair wrap cleaner that removes hair (tangle-free) as you clean roll, and save 40%
£149 (Was £249.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
You can get this cult beauty classic Maybelline mascara for 41% off right now
£5.86 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
If you’ve fallen out of your sleep routine, invest in this 15%-off Philips light alarm clock which will naturally wake you up to a sunrise simulation
£128 (Was £149.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Did someone say a 10-in-1 rapid cooker? Air fry, steam, grill, slow cook, this Ninja Speedi does it all and now has 20% off
£199 (Was £249.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Give your carpets a refresh with this popular Vanish stain remover spray and currently save 15%
£8.80 (Was £10.35) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Save 33% on this eufy wireless security video doorbell with chime and pay no monthly fees
£99.99 (Was £149.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
New (or soon-to-be) parents, save 36% on this adorable play swing and baby bouncer
£59.99 (Was £93.74) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Add a layer of comfort to your bed with 30% off this thick hypoallergenic mattress topper and unlock endless nights of sweet dreams
£32.98 (Was £46.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
We can’t have weekly deals without including a bargain air fryer – save 33% off this sleek Dreo air fryer and 50 recipe cookbook
£64.59 (Was £95.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
If you struggle for storage space in your bathroom, you might be interested in this four tier trolley that fits into narrow spots, which is now reduced by 36%
£17.99 (Was £27.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Got dusty radiators? Get a hold of this two pack of radiator cleaning brushes and save a huge 47%
£8.49 (Was £15.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Let me introduce you to the Echo Studio speaker, with 3D audio and Alexa, and it could be yours for 15% less than its usual price
£167.99 (Was £197.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Struggling to remove your home’s limescale? Stock up on this pack of six Cillit Bang Limescale Remover and save 32%
£15 (Was £21.90) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Speaking of bulk buys, keep your dishwasher sparkling with 38% off this pack of eight bottles of Finish cleaner
£20.44 (Was £33.20) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Leave your pup smelling of fresh baby powder with 15% off this hypoallergenic, vegan dog deodorant
£9.33 (Was £10.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Roll even thickness for your pastry or dough with this 24%-off Joseph Joseph adjustable rolling pin
£19 (Was £25) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Add this Braun one blade beard and stubble trimmer to your basket whilst is has 33% off
£36.66 (Was £54.99) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Kickstart your morning with this L’Oreal Men’s beard and face moisturiser and save a whopping 59%
£5.23 (Was £12.79) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Bring the big screen into your home with this mini portable projector, which is now marked down by 15%
£67.99 (Was £79.99) at Amazon
22
Amazon
Have you got a future astronaut on your hands? Treat them to this jigsaw puzzle of Nasa’s floating shuttle and save 25%
£16.50 (Was £21.99) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Save 15% and cool off with this bladeless oscillating tower fan
£76.49 (Was £89.99) at Amazon
24
Amazon
Travel light with this under-seat carry on cabin bag, which even comes with a USB charging port and shoes compartment, and save 15%
£28.89 (Was £33.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Get your hands on this TikTok-viral Revlon 2-in-1 hair dryer and volumiser and save yourself 40%
£38 (Was £62.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Soften your washing machine’s water for a deeper clean with these handy tabs from Calgon, which are currently reduced by 26%
£13.72 (Was £18.60) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Give everyone smile envy with this 68%-off Oral B electric toothbrush, that automatically adjusts the pressure control for you
£89.99 (Was £279.99) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Get that summer glow with 37% off these Garnier natural bronzer self-tan drops for your face
£9.50 (Was £15) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Make a 20% saving on this Lego Friends horse show trailer set
£72 (Was £89.99) at Amazon
30
Amazon
If your phone charger is always breaking, grab this pack of three charging cables for 15% and always have a back-up just in case
£10.87 (Was £12.79) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Save 27% on this Tower handheld steamer that will make sure you never leave the house with creased clothes again
£21.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
32
Amazon
Say hello to frothy coffees with 46% off this Krups automatic milk frother
£34.99 (Was £64.99) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Block out the world’s noise with these highly-reviewed wireless, noise-cancelling headphones and save 15%
£53.50 (Was £62.99) at Amazon
34
Amazon
How do you like your eggs in the morning? Save 17% on this handy Tefal two slice toaster with an added egg and bean maker
£41.49 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
35
Amazon
Get your garden’s grass ready for summer with 15% off this hardwearing grass seed, perfect for those with kids and pups
£19.54 (Was £22.99) at Amazon
