5 Simple Ways To Help Your Children Settle On Christmas Eve

There’s something really infectious about children’s joy at Christmas. All of the lights, the songs, the stories, are real magic to them and thanks to the adults around them bringing their world to life, they’re often unaware of the stress that comes with the big day.

As far as young children are aware, we all go to bed on the 24th and wake up to gifts from Father Christmas, who comes by with his reindeers and generously drops off toys and gifts made by his elves.

I mean, is it any wonder that our kids can’t sleep the night before Christmas?

Thankfully, Laura House, Education Lead at childminder agency Tiney has offered some tips to parents this Christmas...

How to help your children to settle before Santa arrives

Stick to your usual routine as much as possible

House says: It might be easier said than done – and of course you’ll want to make those few days over Christmas feel more magical than an average day – but, wherever possible, it’s a good idea to stick to your usual timings for the day’s key moments.

“For example, keeping bathtime and dinnertime on Christmas Eve consistent with a normal day will gently remind your child that the day still has structure. Routines can also provide a level of familiarity and comfort during the Christmas chaos, which can lead to a more peaceful night’s sleep.”

Plan family visits strategically

House recommends getting the wider family involved in preparations, saying: “If you have family arriving on Christmas Eve, make sure they get to you well before your child’s bedtime. Late night arrivals will encourage your child to stay up in the hopes of seeing them.

“Equally, if you’re traveling to someone else’s home to spend Christmas there, make sure you arrive in more than enough time to settle in and get used to your new environment. Family visits can be hugely exciting, but the later in the day you leave it, the more the anticipation builds and turns into restlessness.”

Additionally, if your family is the one travelling, House says: “If you’re traveling long-distance, your child will likely sleep en route, which can make it even harder for them to drift off later in the evening. The earlier you arrive, the more time they’ll have to wear themselves out again before bed.”

Take them on a torch-lit stroll

Of course, we’re all very familiar with tiring children out with walks and exercise. House recommends making the most of this on Christmas Eve, saying: “A family walk in the late afternoon with a few torches can be a great way to transition into the latter part of the day.

“The combination of fresh air, gentle exercise, and the natural drowsiness of the dark should help your child begin to wind down. Alongside this, it’s also a completely free activity and can be very festive if you choose to take a tour of your neighbourhood’s Christmas lights.”

Swap screentime for storytime

As tempting as it may be to distract kids with TV so you can get through the long to-do list, House says it could do more harm than good: “Exposure to screens can disrupt your child’s sleep, so it’s best to be avoided on nights when they need their rest. Instead, try a Christmas storytime; get the family together with blankets, pillows and the lights dimmed, and explore another world without the aid of a screen.

“Baths can also be great for smoothing over the transition to sleep. A few drops of lavender oil in bathwater can be extremely relaxing, and can be a lovely way to make an ordinary part of your everyday routine feel more special.”

Keep a quiet spot free

Finally, House recommends keeping one part of the home calm and quiet.

She says: “Christmas is a wonderful time, but it can also be discombobulating. Changes to diet and having lots of people around, for example, can make children overwhelmed or even anxious. Try to keep a spot in your home free as a neutral, quiet space – without a Christmas backdrop – so children can take a break from the hubbub and reset.

“If you notice your child is not at ease, have a chat with them about how they can understand their feelings. It can be a great chance to help your child express themselves, foster a sense of control, and start to self-regulate their emotions.”

