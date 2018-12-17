What’s more adorable than sausage dogs? Sausage dogs dressed up in festive outfits, of course. More than 500 Dachshunds dressed up in Christmas outfits – including Santa jackets, festive jumpers and elf costumes – to an event in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday. Their owners also got in the festive spirit, with some wearing jumpers with ‘Dachshund through the snow’ stitched on the front.

Cassandra Williams, 30, who brought along her sausage dog, Rupert, said: “It’s a good excuse for us all to get together, all the slightly mad people, and have a day.” She said the event was a good opportunity for her dog to “make friends” and learn to be more sociable.

Prior to the event, details of the walk that were published on listings website ‘Secret London’ were deleted, due to the the “crazy amount of interest” organisers had received. But that didn’t stop the crowds descending in full festive force. Ahead of the event, Ana Rodriguez, 30, who planned the meet-up and runs monthly sausage dog walks, said: “We have a Christmas special or a Halloween special. This one, we expect, is going to be the biggest. It is a growing group.”

Rodriguez added: “It is a good way to socialise with dogs of the same breed and to meet more dog owners. I think it is really good for them.”

While most of the sausage dogs looked to be thoroughly enjoying socialising, several scraps broke out among the Dachshunds which required owners to pull them apart.

