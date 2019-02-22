6 Things To Do In The Great Outdoors Now Spring Weather Has Arrived In February

You could be enjoying the hottest February day on record this weekend, with temperatures set to hit as high 18C in some places. If this unseasonably warm snap has caught you off guard, don’t panic. Here are six ways you can enjoy the great outdoors. [Read More: 6 things to do this weekend that will boost your mental health] 1. Try A Spot Of Gardening

Gardening can improve your mood and even help combat stress, anxiety and depression, according to a study commissioned by Gardener’s World. The research found 80% of gardeners feel satisfied with their lives compared with 67% for non-gardeners – so what are you waiting for? You don’t need acres of land to flex those green fingers. Find ways to brighten up your balcony or small garden with our inspiration guide here. 2. Join Your Local Parkrun

Whether you’re a regular runner or an exercise novice, you’ll be made to feel welcome at your local 5K Parkrun. “The good thing with Parkrun is that there’s always a tail runner, so even if you’re slow, you’ll never be the last person”, Charlotte Saunders, who started running last year previously told HuffPost UK. “I love that it’s sociable. You meet new people and there’s always people who encourage you on the way round.”

3. Head To An Outdoor Cinema

We love an outdoor cinema, especially if it’s on a rooftop where you get to soak up the scenery alongside watching a top film. Visit during the day with the kids or as the sun sets for a romantic date. A quick Google search will help you find your nearest location and showing times. 4. Walk At A National Trust Site

With stately homes, botanical gardens, mountains and rolling hills, the National Trust really does have something to suit all your walking desires. Regular walking is proven to reduce your risk of multiple chronic illnesses, including heart disease, stroke, asthma, type 2 diabetes, some types of cancer and depression – so you might even want to consider a National Trust membership. 5. Lose Yourself In The Stars

Warmer evenings provide the perfect opportunity for star-gazing, a fun activity to teach the kids about the universe, try as an alternative date night or enjoy alone to gain some headspace. Unfortunately light pollution can hinder your star-gazing experience, so visit darkskydiscovery.org.uk to find your best local spot and gain some top tips on what to look out for. 6. Get Out On The Water

