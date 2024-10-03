Adam Brody And Kristen Bell Get Real About Filming Swoon-Worthy Nobody Wants This Kiss

Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in Nobody Wants This Netflix

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have opened up about the making of one of Nobody Wants This’ most instantly-iconic moments.

The pair play burgeoning couple Joanne and Noah in the hit Netflix rom-com, which has been hovering around the top of the platform’s chart of most-watched shows since it began streaming last month.

One moment from the series that’s really captured people’s attention is the characters’ very first kiss, which viewers are already saying deserves an immediate place in the romantic comedy hall of fame:

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell's first kiss in Nobody Wants This is going down in rom-com history. pic.twitter.com/cd9xFzJBfj — Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2024

This kiss scene between Noah and Joanne was insane. I'm gonna be thinking about it for ages now. Adam Brody setting off the green flag fictional character is the kind of global healing women everywhere have been waiting for. #NobodyWantsThispic.twitter.com/g67soNbURv — Alex. (@normelpeople) September 30, 2024

Eeeek! That first kiss between Joanne and Noah had me so giddy on the inside, Adam and Kristen’s chemistry is so electric #NobodyWantsThis pic.twitter.com/xKV4cJsmsG — PRESHHH🦉♏️🎃 (@ovo_hanna24) September 28, 2024

special appreciation post for noah’s hand placement on joannes face before and whilst kissing her. #NobodyWantsThis pic.twitter.com/W9OTU6SoGD — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 next door (@shanxeditss) September 28, 2024

Hot Rabbi and Joanne's first kiss rivaled Nick and Jess' first kiss, and I do not say this lightly. #NobodyWantsThis pic.twitter.com/sZ433ttH5E — McKenzie Jean-Philippe (@McKenzie_JP) September 30, 2024

Speaking about the kiss in question, Kristen admitted that getting it right on screen was a “daunting” process, as they script specifically describes it as “the world’s greatest kiss”.

“We were like, ‘OK, we’ve got to pull that off’,” the Frozen star recalled to MTV. “I think if you really were to break it down mathematically, the kiss is not the important part – it is the anticipation that you’re letting the audience live through that builds. And we just took our time.”

Adam agreed that the kiss was a “nice counterpart” to the more fast-paced first kisses prominent in romantic comedies, where “they slam together at the same time, and all of a sudden it’s on”.

“This was the opposite of that,” he said.

Creator Erin Foster also told Entertainment Weekly she was inspired by the kiss between Matt Damon and Minnie Driver in Good Willing Hunting.

“It was really important to me to have a really cool, playful first kiss for them,” she said. “When I was writing, I kept thinking of Good Will Hunting, when they go on their first date and they’re having hamburgers and french fries and they have food on their face, and they’re like, ‘Let’s do the first kiss. Let’s just do it now and get it out of the way’.

“I found it to be such a different kind of first kiss, and it was still so romantic, but conversational and realistic and fun and flirty.”

Minnie Driver and Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting George Kraychyk/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Erin added: “I really wanted to just create a moment that gave you those kinds of anticipatory, exciting feelings. And there’s not a ton of ways left to have first kisses in a show. People have done it a lot of different ways. So it’s hard to not land on something that feels familiar.”