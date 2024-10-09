Adam Brody Gets Real About Filming Kissing Scenes With Close Friend Kristen Bell In Nobody Wants This

Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in Nobody Wants This Netflix

Adam Brody has opened up about what it was really like playing a couple alongside his close friend Kristen Bell in their hit show Nobody Wants This.

The former O.C. star is one of the leads in Netflix’s hugely popular rom-com, which began streaming last month and has been consistently hovering near the top of the platform’s most-watched shows list ever since.

Earlier this week, Adam paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he was asked if the fact that he and his wife Leighton Meester often hang out with Kristen and her husband Dax Shepard made it awkward for them to film their more intimate scenes.

“I think because we know each other it’s less strange, as strange as that might sound,” Adam claimed. “I don’t know, I think there’s some trust there, and some familiarity.”

He added that making the show hasn’t impacted his relationship with Kristen or her husband, joking that whether they now see each other more or less often could be the “litmus test”.

Watch Adam Brody’s full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live below:

Adam and Kristen’s first on-screen kiss has already proved to be a stand-out moment of Nobody Wants This, and the Frozen star recently admitted it was a “daunting” experience to shoot.

“It did say [in the script] that they experience ‘the world’s greatest kiss’,” Kristen recalled. “And we were like, ‘OK, we’ve got to pull that off’.”

Speculation has now begun about whether the show will receive a second series, and while all parties involved seem up for it, Netflix is yet to make an official announcement.