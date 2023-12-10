Adam Driver Drops An X-Rated Gift Idea Just In Time For The Holidays On 'SNL'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Adam Driver and “SNL” cast members offered a master class in dirty humor this weekend as the actor delivered a not-safe-for-work idea for a present that’s straight off of the naughty list.

Chocolatier Dean Delaney (played by Driver, the show’s host) dropped by a mock shopping channel to describe an X-rated chocolate treat to viewers as ShopTV hosts Lindy (played by Heidi Gardner) and Rhett (played by Mikey Day) showcased a number of “holiday squeal deals.”

Advertisement

Dean, in the sketch, displayed a “deluxe chocolate Santa” before revealing what was “shiny and beautiful” behind the foil: a penis-shaped chocolate.

“We hand temper our chocolate which gives it this smooth shine here,” said the chocolatier as put his fingers on the sweet.

“Love that close up, Odell,” Rhett told a TV producer after a camera zoomed in on the action.

“Yeah, maybe widen out, Odell,” Lindy said.

“Maybe, you don’t have to stroke it so much,” Rhett suggested to the chocolatier.