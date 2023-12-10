Adam Driver Gets Brutally Honest With Santa Claus In 'SNL' Monologue

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Adam Driver didn’t hold back as he listed off his wants for the holidays in his monologue on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming biopic “Ferrari,” returned to “SNL” hosting duties and noted his “very deep and personal relationship” with Santa Claus.

Advertisement

Driver, who hopped behind a piano and promised that it was “actually” him playing, went on to craft his first Christmas list since celebrating his 40th birthday last month.

“So I’d like five pairs of chinos. I also wanted one of those giant metal Tesla trucks, I think it would pair perfectly with my teeny tiny micropenis,” he quipped.

“Oh and I’d like people to stop coming up to me on the street saying ‘You killed Han Solo,’ I didn’t kill Han Solo, wokeness killed Han Solo.”

He later turned to another want on his list – a gingerbread house – before making light of the holiday staple.

Advertisement

“Hey, do you think a gingerbread man gets scared when he realises that the house is made of his own skin?” asked Driver.