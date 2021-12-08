Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu Admits One Silver Lining To Landing In The Dance-Off

AJ Odudu and Dan Walker both landed in the bottom two for the first time over the weekend BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing contestant AJ Odudu has admitted there was a bit of a silver lining that came with landing in the bottom two for the first time last week.

AJ and her partner Kai Widdrington had a bit of a difficult night during Saturday’s live show, placing at the bottom of the leaderboard after a lift in their Salsa routine went awry.

Advertisement

Because of this, the pair ended up in the dance-off with Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, with the judges unanimously voting to send the BBC Breakfast host home.

However, during an appearance on spin-off show It Takes Two, AJ revealed that one thing being in the dance-off allowed her was an opportunity to nail the lift that had previously caused her so much difficulty.

Advertisement

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington dancing a Salsa together BBC/Guy Levy

“It was stressful,” AJ said of being in the bottom two. “I was nervous going into that final lift.

“To be able to execute it and show everyone, ‘this is what it was meant to look like’ – I was really pleased.”

Advertisement

Having now survived her first dance-off, AJ is one of four celebrities still in the running for the Glitterball trophy ahead of this weekend’s semi-final.

It’s also been announced that all four of them will be taking part in the Strictly live tour next year, although quarter-finalist Dan Walker has revealed why he turned down the offer to join them.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One, while It Takes Two airs weeknights at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

Advertisement