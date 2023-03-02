Alan Carr Jokes About Bouncing Back After Split From Ex-Husband Paul Drayton

Alan Carr David M. Benett via Getty Images

Alan Carr has joked he is entering a whole new phase following his divorce from ex-husband Paul Drayton.

The comic announced he and Paul had separated at the beginning of last year after three years of marriage and 13 years together.

In the first episode of the latest series of his podcast Life’s A Beach, Alan asked his guest, Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, if he “knew anyone” to set him up with.

“I’m in that slaggy stage now, I want to be a slag,” Alan said (per The Independent). “But to be a slag you need someone to be slaggy with.”

Alan then went on to share a story about being single while holidaying with couple friends, recalling a recent trip to Sri Lanka.

“I felt like I was in the single bed, with the mosquito net, and now I have to pay the supplement and it’s like an ugly tax… it’s not fair!” he said.

Just days the couple revealed they were divorcing, Paul was jailed after pleading guilty to drink-driving, having reversed a 4×4 into a police car while four times over the limit.

He was released after two “harrowing” nights in custody following a successful appeal against the ruling.

Alan recently insisted he would always remain friends with his ex-husband, telling Lorraine Kelly: “He’s excited about the future, I’m excited about the future, but we’ll still always be friends because we’ve been through so much.”

He also admitted his comedy “probably stopped him having a breakdown” amid his the split and the death of his dog, Bev, who died in May.

He told the Daily Mail Weekend magazine: “I know it sounds silly but, yes, there were times I’d stand in the wings and just shake and think I couldn’t go on.

“I think the audience sensed that too. There was like an extra cheer from them, a ‘Go on, Alan’. I needed that.”