Alec Baldwin has said he fears his satirical impersonations of Donald Trump could lead supporters of the president to act out on his tweets and exact “retribution” upon him.

In an interview on the podcast the Dworkin Report on Wednesday, the actor said the president “signals people” where to direct their anger “and then the actions flow from there”.

Baldwin has won many fans and many enemies with his mocking impressions of Trump on the US show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

He reprised the role last week to recreate the president’s national emergency speech from Friday, saying: “Wall works, wall makes safe. You don’t have to be smart to understand that – in fact it’s even easier to understand if you’re not that smart.”

Trump, despite last year claiming he doesn’t watch SNL, responded on Twitter, asking: “How do these networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?”