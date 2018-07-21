PA Wire/PA Images Father Robert MacPhail (left), mother Georgina MacPhail and Calum MacPhail (second from right) leaving the Coats Funeral Home, in Coatbridge, following the funeral of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail, whose body was found on the Isle of Bute earlier this month.

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail who was killed on holiday on the Isle of Bute. Alesha was staying with relatives in the Firth of Clyde at the start of the summer break when she was found dead in woodland on July 2. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with her rape and murder. A piper played as mourners entered Coats Funeral Home in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on Saturday, most wearing pink as the family had asked. Dozens of bows were tied to the railings of the building while cuddly toys including teddies and unicorns lined the wall outside.

PA Wire/PA Images The order of service for the funeral of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail at the Coats Funeral Home, in Coatbridge, whose body was found on the Isle of Bute earlier this month.

During the service mourners heard tributes from people close to Alesha including an emotional speech from her uncle Calum MacPhail. He said: “Alesha would rather hurt than you, she had a great amount of love for absolutely everyone. “Alesha is everything that I wanted to be, she was kind, caring, smart, I just cannot believe she is gone. She was the brightest thing.” He was comforted by Alesha’s mother Georgina Lochrane, known as Genie, who went up to hug him as he returned to his seat near the schoolgirl’s father Robert MacPhail, little sister Courtney, aged four, and other family members. Alesha was a pupil at Chapelside Primary School in nearby Airdrie where she had just finished P2 and her class teacher Emma Gibson also spoke. She said: “Alesha was a bright and bubbly little girl, she always came into class with that big beautiful smile of hers. “It was an absolute pleasure to have taught Alesha. I’m so grateful to have known this special little girl.”

PA Wire/PA Images (left to right) Father Robert MacPhail, mother Georgina MacPhail and her partner leaving the Coats Funeral Home, in Coatbridge, following the funeral of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.