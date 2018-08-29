Alex Salmond Resigns From SNP Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

“But today I have written to the National Secretary of the Party resigning my membership.”

“They have been the defining commitment of my life.

In a statement, Salmond said: “I truly love the SNP and the wider independence movement in Scotland.

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has resigned his membership of the SNP following allegations of sexual harassment, he said on Twitter.

Referring to recent allegations about his conduct, Salmond said: “So let me be clear again. I refute these two complaints of harassment and I absolutely reject any suggestion of criminality.

“I believe that all such issues must be treated seriously, confidentially and through a fair process.

“In this case confidentiality has been broken greatly to my detriment and in a way which puts at serious risk the anonymity of both complainants.”

Salmond said he was resigning as it was obvious that the party was under pressure to suspend him, which would cause “substantial internal division”.

He added that intends to apply to rejoin the SNP once he had an opportunity to clear his name.

Last week, it emerged he was suing the Scottish government over its handling of the harassment complaints.

At the same time as announcing his resignation, he launched a crowdfunder to raise money for the court battle.

Scottish Labour business manager and women’s spokesperson Rhoda Grant told HuffPost UK: “That an independently wealthy man with his celebrity and political power is to raise legal fees through a crowdfunder for a case ultimately linked to sexual harassment is unbelievable.

“It suggests that he is sending a signal to those who have made allegations that he has the upper hand.

“Decent people will rightly be furious that he is to raise money to take the Scottish Government to court. Alex Salmond is abusing his power, and dragging Scotland into the gutter.”

In a statement following the resignation, Salmond’s successor as first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she felt a “huge sadness” about the whole situation.

She said the last few days had been “incredibly difficult” for the SNP. She is said to have been under intense pressure to suspend him while Police Scotland review the case.