Alex Salmond Takes Scottish Government To Court Over Handling Of Sexual Assault Claims

Russell Cheyne / Reuters Alex Salmond is taking the Scottish government to court over its handling of sexual assault claims.

Alex Salmond has denied claims of sexual assault made against him and plans to take the Scottish government to court following the complaints.

The former first minister of Scotland released a public rebuttal on Thursday after the Daily Record reported that allegations about his conduct towards two members of staff in 2013 – while he was in office – have been handed to police.

Salmond denied the claims and said he has been prevented from properly challenging them by Scottish government procedure.

Salmond, 63, said he has launched a court action to contest the complaints process that was activated against him.

The Scottish government said it was vital any allegations of harassment were investigated thoroughly.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Salmond said: “For many months now, and on the advice of Senior Counsel, I have attempted to persuade the Permanent Secretary to the Scottish government that she is behaving unlawfully in the application of a complaints procedure, introduced by her more than three years after I left office.

“This is a procedure so unjust that even now I have not been allowed to see and therefore to properly challenge the case against me. I have not been allowed to see the evidence.”