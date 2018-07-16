Alex Salmond's Show On Kremlin-Backed RT Breached Broadcasting Rules

PA Archive/PA Images Alex Salmond at the launch of his TV chat show on RT

The Alex Salmond Show on a Kremlin-backed TV channel breached broadcasting rules by presenting messages from production staff as having come from viewers.

Watchdog Ofcom investigated “audience tweets” in the former Scottish first minister’s debut show on RT, formerly Russia Today.

It found the tweets were presented as having come from viewers, but most were in fact from production staff linked to the programme - including a freelance make-up artist.

Four of the six tweets or emails featured in the November episode were sent by people connected either directly or indirectly to the production of the show or to Salmond in some way, Ofcom said on Monday.

They included the question “Why RT?”, tweeted by “a freelance make-up girl who had been involved in rehearsals for the show” and “What does Slainte [the name of Salmond’s production company] mean?”, which came from a “freelance cameraman and an acquaintance of one of the producers’ technicians”.

Other questions included “When are you getting President Trump on the show?” and “If you were Prime Minister would you stop Brexit?”

An Ofcom spokeswoman said the show broke broadcasting rules by “misleading its audience”.

This is the first ruling to be made into 11 investigations that were launched by Ofcom into RT.

The regulator is also investigating “the due impartiality of news and current affairs programmes on the RT news channel”.

It said that since the Salisbury poisoning attack in March, in which former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted with a Novichok nerve agent, it has “observed a significant increase in the number of programmes” on the channel that should be investigated.