Darren Randolph and Alexandra Burke Lia Toby via Getty Images

Alexandra Burke has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

The chart-topping singer and her partner, Irish professional footballer Darren Randolph, revealed the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

“We are so excited to do this all again,” the couple said, alongside a loved-up photo-shoot in which Darren was seen cradling Alexandra’s pregnancy bump.

Alexandra and Darren’s announcement comes less than a year after welcoming their first child.

The former X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing favourite gave birth in June 2022, announcing the new arrival in an adorable Instagram post, showing a close-up of the newborn’s feet..

“Welcome to the world our little grape, we already love you more than words can say,” she captioned the post.

Alexandra is best known for winning the fifth series of The X Factor back in 2008, and went on to top the UK singles chart on three separate occasions with Bad Boys, Start Without You and her cover of the classic Hallelujah.

In the years since, she made it down to the final four on Strictly in 2017, and has carved a career in musical theatre, appearing in stage productions of The Bodyguard, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Chess and Sister Act.

Earlier this week, it was announced she’d be back as the lead in Sister Act in June 2024, when the show returns to London’s Dominion Theatre.