In February, members of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on drug policy reform called on the Home Office to issue a licence for Alfie to continue taking the medication, which he is currently not permitted to have in the UK. “It would be heartless and cruel not to allow Alfie to access the medication he needs to make his life as seizure-free as possible and to keep him out of hospital,” said Crispin Blunt, co-chair of the APPG.

“Parliament really must look at reforming our laws to allow access to cannabis for medical purposes, which has huge public support. Right now, however, the Home Secretary can grant a special licence for Alfie to get the drug he needs.”

Since news of Alfie’s petition gained popularity, Deacon said many people have written to their local MPs urging them to meet the family. In Early March, former justice minister Sir Mike Penning said he had “huge sympathy” for Alfie.

The MP for Hemel Hempstead said in his view there was “substantial scientific evidence showing that cannabis is a harmful drug and, in its street form, is a gateway drug for many users”.

The Times also reported that Dr Lord Winston, a fertility pioneer, backed the family’s pleas for the licence to take the medicine in Britain.

