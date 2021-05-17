ENTERTAINMENT
17/05/2021 16:09 BST

Amanda Holden Celebrates The Latest Unlocking In The Most Amanda Holden Way Possible

Well, what else did you expect from Mandy?

If you’d been wondering how Amanda Holden marked the latest unlocking of society in the government’s Covid roadmap, the answer is not in a low-key way. 

Mandy celebrated England’s reopening of indoor entertainment in the most Amanda Holden way possible – by donning a fabulously OTT dress. 

The Britain’s Got Talent judge – who is famed for her wardrobe on the ITV talent show – got dressed up as she hosted the Heart Radio Breakfast Show on Monday morning, alongside entertainment reporter Ashley Roberts

Global
Amanda Holden marked the latest unlocking in a very low-key way

Amanda was seen in the studio wearing a stunning, feathery frock before heading to the cinema next door to Heart’s HQ in Leicester Square. 

Mandy and Ashley walked the red carpet and even grabbed themselves a bag of popcorn as they posed inside the Odeon. 

Global
Amanda headed to the cinema next to the Heart studios
HGL via Getty Images
Amanda got glammed up with Ashley Roberts

Amanda later posted a picture of her and Ashley together on Instagram, writing: “Birds of a feather forever.”

As well as the reopening of cinemas and theatres, Monday’s latest relaxation of Covid restrictions saw the return of indoor dining, overnight stays and hugs

However, This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed they had to wait a little longer for their first on-screen hug in over a year, due to a small detail in the government’s rules

Meanwhile, Amanda is currently gearing up for her role in this year’s Eurovision

It has been revealed she will be announcing the result of the UK vote at the annual Song Contest, which takes place on Saturday 22 May. 

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden airs weekdays from 6.30-10am. 

READ MORE:

MORE: uk celebrity amanda holden

Conversations