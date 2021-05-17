Amanda Holden Celebrates The Latest Unlocking In The Most Amanda Holden Way Possible

If you’d been wondering how Amanda Holden marked the latest unlocking of society in the government’s Covid roadmap, the answer is not in a low-key way. Mandy celebrated England’s reopening of indoor entertainment in the most Amanda Holden way possible – by donning a fabulously OTT dress. The Britain’s Got Talent judge – who is famed for her wardrobe on the ITV talent show – got dressed up as she hosted the Heart Radio Breakfast Show on Monday morning, alongside entertainment reporter Ashley Roberts.

Global Amanda Holden marked the latest unlocking in a very low-key way

Amanda was seen in the studio wearing a stunning, feathery frock before heading to the cinema next door to Heart’s HQ in Leicester Square. Mandy and Ashley walked the red carpet and even grabbed themselves a bag of popcorn as they posed inside the Odeon.

Global Amanda headed to the cinema next to the Heart studios

HGL via Getty Images Amanda got glammed up with Ashley Roberts