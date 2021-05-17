Amanda Holden Celebrates The Latest Unlocking In The Most Amanda Holden Way Possible

If you’d been wondering how Amanda Holden marked the latest unlocking of society in the government’s Covid roadmap, the answer is not in a low-key way.
Mandy celebrated England’s reopening of indoor entertainment in the most Amanda Holden way possible – by donning a fabulously OTT dress.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge – who is famed for her wardrobe on the ITV talent show – got dressed up as she hosted the Heart Radio Breakfast Show on Monday morning, alongside entertainment reporter Ashley Roberts.
Amanda was seen in the studio wearing a stunning, feathery frock before heading to the cinema next door to Heart’s HQ in Leicester Square.
Mandy and Ashley walked the red carpet and even grabbed themselves a bag of popcorn as they posed inside the Odeon.
Amanda later posted a picture of her and Ashley together on Instagram, writing: “Birds of a feather forever.”
As well as the reopening of cinemas and theatres, Monday’s latest relaxation of Covid restrictions saw the return of indoor dining, overnight stays and hugs.
However, This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed they had to wait a little longer for their first on-screen hug in over a year, due to a small detail in the government’s rules.
Meanwhile, Amanda is currently gearing up for her role in this year’s Eurovision.
It has been revealed she will be announcing the result of the UK vote at the annual Song Contest, which takes place on Saturday 22 May.
