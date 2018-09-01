Mark Wilson via Getty Images

The daughter of John McCain has delivered an emotional and passionate eulogy, contrasting her father’s legacy with Donald Trump’s ‘cheap rhetoric’. Megan McCain was one of several to make speeches at the memorial service for the senator at Washington’s National Cathedral. Former presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush also took to the pulpit to pay moving and at times funny tributes to the Vietnam War hero who became one of America’s most high-profile politicians. He died a week ago from brain cancer at the age of 81.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

The current US president did not attend the memorial service and McCain’s family made is clear that he was not invited. The pair clashed frequently and McCain was the most prominent critic of Trump within his own party. In July, he called Trump’s joint news conference Russian president Vladimir Putin “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory”. On the campaign trail Trump insisted that the senator was “not a war hero” because he was captured. Speaking ahead of the former presidents, Meghan said her father’s death signified “the passing of American greatness”, as she directed a message squarely at Donald Trump while encouraging others to live up to her father’s example. In her tearful, impassioned tribute she said they “gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.”

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

The audience, including many republicans, broke into applause when Meghan said: “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.” She added: “John McCain was not defined by prison, by the Navy, by the Senate, by the Republican Party or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary life. John McCain was defined by love.” Meghan, a co-host on ABC’s The View, has previously slammed Trump for mocking her war-veteran father. During a June episode of The View, she said: ”(Trump’s) comments are never going to be OK with me, especially at the moment in my life. I’m never going to forgive it. I’m never going to move on from it.”

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were are among the highest-ranking White House officials in attendance. Ahead of the service, Trump spent time tweeting out a series of long-standing grievances about the news media, Canada and the Justice Department. McCain had asked Obama and Bush to speak at the service to highlight the bridge-building that he espoused. Both men had defeated McCain’s own bids for the presidency. Obama said he had been saddened and surprised when McCain called him and asked him to deliver an eulogy at the service but that the senator “liked being unpredictable, even a little contrarian”. “He had no interest in conforming to some prepackaged version of what a senator should be and he didn’t want a memorial that was going to be prepackaged either,” he said. The former president added that it also showed “his irreverence, his sense of humour, a little bit of a mischievous streak”. To laughs in the congregation, he said: “After all, what better way to get a last laugh than to make George and I say nice things about him to a national audience.”

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Bush - who defeated McCain for the Republican nomination in 2000 - paid tribute to the senator’s courage, honesty and sense of honour. He said the senator often confronted those in power if he felt their conduct was falling short of America’s ideals with the words: “We are better than this. America is better than this.” Other speakers included former Senator Joe Lieberman and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters