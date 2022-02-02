HBO/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

And Just Like That… – the show that has given us bed-wetting, public vomiting and “hey, it’s Che Diaz!” – has been a truly wild ride, and (unlike some) we’re absolutely gutted that it’s almost over.

When the Sex And The City reboot was first announced in January 2021, none of us had any idea what we were in for, with the revival proving to be unpredictable - and highly divisive - at pretty much every turn.

With just one episode left in the current series (fingers crossed for an equally-chaotic season two!), there’s no guessing what producers have in store for us, but here are 10 things we hope we get from the upcoming finale…

An extended scene at Rock’s “they” mitzvah

HBO/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

There’s no getting away from the fact that And Just Like That… has divided Sex And The City fans, but one thing most of us can agree on is that seeing Charlotte caring for the family she always wanted has been a total joy.

As head of the York-Goldenblatt family we’ve seen her not just imparting wisdom to her two teenagers but also learning from them (and having to think on her feet after that one iconic scene with Harry in the bathroom).

She’s also been at the centre of plenty of laughs, and when she teased that Rock’s planned Bat mitzvah was being turned into a “they” mitzvah, it put such a smile on our face, as it felt so true to Charlotte. We’re really hoping that a lot of the finale is taken up by Rock’s big day… and that Charlotte goes with a florist she can trust, to avoid any “you’re dead let’s disco” throwbacks.

More of the new characters together

HBO/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

One of our favourite things about episode nine of the series was the opportunity to see the newer additions to the cast meeting one another for the first time.

With Nya and LTW getting to know each other, Andre feeling broody after seeing Herbert with his kids and Seema… well, Seema doing absolutely nothing and smoking outside throughout, it all felt so natural. It also gave viewers an opportunity to learn more about characters AJLT hasn’t always made it easy to get to know.

Our only complaint is that it came so late on in the season, but Rock’s aforementioned “they” mitzvah should be another opportunity for many of their paths to cross one last time.

A resolution for Che and Miranda

HBO/WarnerMedia

We’re going to be honest, we still can’t really decide how we feel about Che and Miranda as an item. Obviously, we want Miranda to be happy, but our mixed emotions towards Che “I’ve Done A Ton Of Weed” Diaz, our enduring love for Steve and the way their romance first came about have made it difficult to root for them.

Frankly, sometimes when we close our eyes we’re still haunted by that scene in Carrie’s apartment, Snapple bottle and all.

Still, polarising as the storyline has been among fans of the original Sex And The City franchise, it’s been a major part of AJLT, and it deserves a resolution one way or another. Preferably one that feels fitting for Miranda, who it has to be said has had some pretty out-of-character moments across the season.

Steve getting his own happy ending (whatever that entails)

Steve and Carrie HBO/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

Listen – we love Steve, you love Steve, all of us love Steve. But Miranda doesn’t have to stay with Steve if she’s unhappy just because we remember him being nice in a different TV show 20 years ago.

So when we’re saying we want a “happy ending” for Steve, we’re not necessarily talking about a reconciliation for him and Miranda. When he told Carrie last week that he was “never” taking his wedding ring off, our heart broke for him a little bit, and he’s not a character we enjoy seeing so downcast. Someone get Debbie and her acrylics on speed dial, quick…

More of Seema and her new man

HBO/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

Because of how much time Seema has spent with Carrie one-on-one, she’s the new character it’s been easiest to get to know. And like most AJLT viewers, we like what we’ve seen a whole lot.

Obviously, not every single character in a TV show needs to end up in a romantic relationship for them to get their own version of a “happy ending”, but Seema has been very upfront about the fact that’s something she wants in her life. Plus, the club owner she was seen flirting with at the end of last week’s episode seemed more than a match for her. More of that, please!

Carrie and Peter finally having a normal date

HBO/WarnerMedia Direct, LLC.

To clarify – we don’t want Carrie rushing into a full-blown committed relationship or anything (particularly as, let’s be honest, single Carrie was always more fun than in-a-relationship Carrie). But she does finally seem ready to date, and if she’s going to date anyone, we’d like it to be Peter, who not only seems lovely, but also understands her unique situation having lost his wife to cancer. Mebs go easy on the Cosmos this time around, though, yeah?

Some new Paris fashion moments

Sex And The City HBO

Obviously, Sex And The City’s entire run gave us looks, looks, looks – be they good, bad or ugly – but they made sure they went out with a sartorial bang when Carrie finally went to Paris in the finale.

It’s common knowledge that Carrie will be returning to the French capital in And Just Like That…’s final outing, to scatter her late husband’s ashes, and while she’s there we want a lot more moodily wandering around the streets, running through Paris in heels and, of course, some OTT fashion moments.

Extra points if she finds a moment to feed a dog some expensive pastries just for old time’s sake.

A worthy farewell for Stanford

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

One criticism of And Just Like That… that we can’t argue with is the treatment of much-loved character Stanford Blatch, following the real-life death of actor Willie Garson early on in production.

We agree that having Carrie lose her husband and oldest friend within the same series would probably have been too much. But the way Stanford ended up being written out of the show – throwing a hissy fit and sulking off to Tokyo, never to be mentioned again apart from disparagingly by his estranged husband, who has thrown himself headfirst into the dating scene – feels disrespectful to a character fans have known and loved for 20 years.

With one episode to go, it would be nice for the show to end on a high for him one way or another, even if it’s just Carrie toasting fondly to absent friends.

And while we’re at it, can we have some class of tribute to fan-favourite Lynn Cohen, who played Magda in 13 episodes of Sex And The City, helping Miranda through various personal dramas, and is yet to be acknowledged at all in the reboot?

Aidan’s long-awaited arrival

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Way back in early 2021, when the cast for AJLT was being slowly announced, we discovered that as well as all of the principal cast’s current partners, Carrie would be getting a blast from the past in the form of a visit from her old flame, Aidan.

Well, we’re nine episodes in now and we’ve had cameos from everyone from Bitzy Von Muffling and Susan Sharon to Big’s ex-wife Natasha – but still no Aidan.

At this point we’ll be getting appearances from Carrie’s old pal Skipper and funky-tasting-spunk guy before her literal ex-fiancé rocks up. To quote Charlotte herself: “I’m exhausted, where is he?”. And more to the point, with only one episode to go, how exactly is he going to fit into all of the action? We’re excited to find out… as long as his arrival isn’t part of some last-ditch attempt to throw him back together with Carrie, that is.

Two words: Samantha. Jones.

Carrie and Samantha HBO

We know, we know, we’re probably setting our expectations too high. But, between the funeral flowers and the text messages, surely the AJLT writers wouldn’t hint at a reconciliation for Carrie and Sam and not have it lead up to anything, would they? Would they?!

Fans have been speculating about a potential Samantha cameo pretty much all the way through the series, spurred on by the fact Kim Cattrall has kept completely tight-lipped about the reboot, and the fact we already know Carrie is flying to Paris in the finale. Would she really fly all that way without a quick detour on the Eurostar to settle the score with her former BFF?

We live in hope…

The finale of And Just Like That... will be available to watch on Now and Sky on Thursday.