Queen Elizabeth II with Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2012 WPA Pool via Getty Images

Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared a story about when the Queen visited his family home as he paid his respects to the late monarch.

During an appearance on Saturday’s edition of BBC Breakfast, Lloyd Webber revealed that he and his family went to Buckingham Palace to lay flowers following the announcement on Thursday that the Queen had died.

“It was only a few weeks before that I was standing on the stage outside the railings of Buckingham Palace for the jubilee concert,” he recalled.

“Having had the luck and joy and privilege of knowing Her Majesty a little over the last 20 to 30 years, I thought it was the least I could do… she was the most extraordinary person and we will never see the like again.”

'Do you normally put your washing outside the window?'

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber shares memories of a visit to his home by Queen Elizabeth II https://t.co/zqb1fpQL3h pic.twitter.com/cktCATqwK5 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 10, 2022

The musical theatre giant continued: “I am just so lucky to have met her just a very few times… Particularly when I was lucky enough to see her off duty, she was so warm and so wonderful.

“She came round once to our house and you know what the children did – it was so naughty of them, and they were old enough to know better, but they put football shirts outside the windows as she was coming past. And the Queen said, ‘Do you normally put your washing outside of the window?’.

“She had this extraordinary way of putting people at ease.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber has paid tribute to the Queen following her death David Crump/PA

Following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday evening, tributes immediately began pouring in from world leaders and key figures from the world of British entertainment.

The Queen’s eldest son Charles, who became King upon the death of his mother, also said during a national address on Friday: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

