David And Victoria Beckham Pay Emotional Tributes To 'Beloved Monarch' Queen Elizabeth II

David and Victoria Beckham meeting the Queen in 2003 and 1997

David and Victoria Beckham are among the high-profile Brits who have been paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death.

After the announcement, Victoria paid tribute on her Instagram page, saying the Queen’s death marked “a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world”.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen,” she wrote.

“She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

Hours later, David also wrote: “I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service.

“How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace.”

He added: “This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family.”

David and Victoria are known to be friendly with some of the younger members of the Royal Family, having attended the weddings of both Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 2003, David was made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to football, while Victoria was also made an OBE in 2017 for her contribution to the fashion industry.