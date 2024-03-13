Andrew Scott, Sarah Jessica Parker And Sarah Snook Among Stars Nominated For 2024 Olivier Awards

Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah Snook are among stars that have been nominated for the 2024 Olivier Awards.
Hollywood stars top this year’s nods at the prestigious UK theatre awards, as the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard scored 11 nominations, including Best Actress In A Musical for The Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole and Tom Francis for Best Actor In A Musical.
Sex And The City star Jessica landed her first Olivier nomination with a Best Actress nod for Plaza Suite, in which she stars opposite husband Matthew Broderick at London’s Savoy Theatre. The West End run followed the pair’s stint on Broadway, which received rave reviews in 2022.
Succession actor and Golden Globe winner Sarah has also been recognised in the Best Actress category for her solo role in The Picture of Dorian Gray – in which she plays 26 characters – as have other fellow one-person play stars Andrew Scott for Vanya and Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine.
Football drama Dear England about Gareth Southgate is this year’s most nominated play with nine in total, including Joseph Fiennes for Best Actor, Gina McKee for Best Actress In a Supporting Role, Best Director for Rupert Goold and Best New Play.
Film director Sam Mendes (1917, Spectre) has also been nominated for Best Director for The Motive And The Cue.
Other nominated stars include Best Actor for David Tennant for his role in Macbeth and James Norton for A Little Life.
This year’s ceremony is set to take place on 14 April at the Royal Albert Hall, where Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will host.
You can find the full list of 2024 Olivier nominations below.
Best Actress
Laura Donnelly for The Hills Of California
Sophie Okonedo for Medea
Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite
Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine
Sarah Snook for The Picture Of Dorian Gray
Best Actor
Joseph Fiennes for Dear England
Mark Gatiss for The Motive And The Cue
James Norton for A Little Life
Andrew Scott for Vanya
David Tennant for Macbeth
Best New Play
Dear England
The Hills Of California
The Motive And The Cue
Till The Stars Come Down
Best Actress In A Musical
Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat
Caissie Levy for Next To Normal
Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard
Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls
Best Actor In A Musical
David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat
Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard
Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls
Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You
Best New Musical
The Little Big Things
Next To Normal
Operation Mincemeat
A Strange Loop
Sir Peter Hall Award For Best Director
Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Rupert Goold for Dear England
Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard
Sam Mendes for The Motive And The Cue
Best Revival
The Effect by Lucy Prebbletelton
Macbeth by William Shakespeare
Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell
Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens
Best Musical Revival
Groundhog Day, music & lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin
Guys & Dolls, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows
Hadestown, music, lyrics & book by Anaïs Mitchell
Sunset Boulevard, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics & book by Don Black & Christopher Hampton
Last year Sir Derek Jacobi, Jodie Comer, Paul Mescal and Beverley Knight were among big winners.