Andrew Scott, Sarah Jessica Parker And Sarah Snook Among Stars Nominated For 2024 Olivier Awards

Host Hannah Waddingham performs onstage at The Olivier Awards last year. Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Hollywood stars top this year’s nods at the prestigious UK theatre awards, as the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard scored 11 nominations, including Best Actress In A Musical for The Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole and Tom Francis for Best Actor In A Musical.

Sex And The City star Jessica landed her first Olivier nomination with a Best Actress nod for Plaza Suite, in which she stars opposite husband Matthew Broderick at London’s Savoy Theatre. The West End run followed the pair’s stint on Broadway, which received rave reviews in 2022.

Succession actor and Golden Globe winner Sarah has also been recognised in the Best Actress category for her solo role in The Picture of Dorian Gray – in which she plays 26 characters – as have other fellow one-person play stars Andrew Scott for Vanya and Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine.

Football drama Dear England about Gareth Southgate is this year’s most nominated play with nine in total, including Joseph Fiennes for Best Actor, Gina McKee for Best Actress In a Supporting Role, Best Director for Rupert Goold and Best New Play.

Film director Sam Mendes (1917, Spectre) has also been nominated for Best Director for The Motive And The Cue.

Other nominated stars include Best Actor for David Tennant for his role in Macbeth and James Norton for A Little Life.

This year’s ceremony is set to take place on 14 April at the Royal Albert Hall, where Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will host.

You can find the full list of 2024 Olivier nominations below.

Best Actress

Laura Donnelly for The Hills Of California

Sophie Okonedo for Medea

Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite

Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine

Sarah Snook for The Picture Of Dorian Gray

Best Actor

Joseph Fiennes for Dear England

Mark Gatiss for The Motive And The Cue

James Norton for A Little Life

Andrew Scott for Vanya

David Tennant for Macbeth

Best New Play

Dear England

The Hills Of California

The Motive And The Cue

Till The Stars Come Down

Best Actress In A Musical

Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat

Caissie Levy for Next To Normal

Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard

Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls

Best Actor In A Musical

David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat

Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard

Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls

Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You

Best New Musical

The Little Big Things

Next To Normal

Operation Mincemeat

A Strange Loop

Sir Peter Hall Award For Best Director

Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Rupert Goold for Dear England

Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard

Sam Mendes for The Motive And The Cue

Best Revival

The Effect by Lucy Prebbletelton

Macbeth by William Shakespeare

Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell

Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens

Best Musical Revival

Groundhog Day, music & lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin

Guys & Dolls, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows

Hadestown, music, lyrics & book by Anaïs Mitchell