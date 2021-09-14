Ant McPartlin's Ex-Wife Lisa Armstrong Hits Out After His 20th NTAs Win

Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife, the makeup artist Lisa Armstrong, has hit out at members of his team after his win at the NTAs last week.
On Thursday night Ant and his long-time co-host Declan Donnelly triumphed in the NTAs’ Best Presenter category, marking their 20th consecutive year taking home this title.
To mark the occasion, Ant and Dec’s PR Simon Jones shared an Instagram post praising the two, writing: “20 years! So so proud of my amazing friends Ant and Dec for winning Best TV Presenter at the NTAs for the 20th year in a row!
“And proud to say I have been with them at the awards every year of those 20 wins. We’ve been on a brilliant journey so far and long may it continue.”
However, it seems not everyone was as excited about Ant and Dec’s victory.
According to The Mirror, Lisa wrote in the comments: “And you don’t care who you screw over in the process. Well done.”
Simon then reportedly wrote back: “Lisa, please don’t come on to my Instagram with your negativity and false accusations.
“It really is about time you moved on and got on with your life, and stopped unfairly blaming other people for your mistakes.”
Ant and Lisa first got together in the late 1990s and tied the knot in 2006.
In 2017, it was announced that Ant and Lisa had ended their marriage after 11 years.
This came after Ant’s stay in rehab for an addiction to prescription drugs, following a knee operation.
Lisa is best known in the industry as a makeup artist on shows like Strictly Come Dancing, and recently made a guest appearance on the reality show Glow Up.
Earlier this year, Ant married his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett at a star-studded ceremony, with Dec serving as his best man.