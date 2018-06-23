PA Wire/PA Images Crowds gather on Pall Mall in central London, during the People's Vote march for a second EU referendum.

Thousands of people marched on Westminster on Saturday to show their support for a referendum on the final Brexit outcome, two years after the initial vote.

The People’s Vote March set off at 1pm and organisers believe it is the biggest Brexit protest so far.

The mass demonstration through the streets of London comes on the second anniversary of the 2016 referendum.

Crowds waving flags and placards filled Parliament Square chanting “We demand a people’s vote”.

Comedian Andy Parsons introduced prominent Remainers on-stage including campaigner Gina Miller and actor Tony Robinson.

Other speakers included Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, Tory former minister Anna Soubry, Labour’s David Lammy and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas.

Demonstrators put their creative talents to the test, exhibiting some truly unique posters to get their messages across.

Here’s a selection of some of the best signs we’ve seen at the People’s Vote March so far:

1. ‘Don’t Jump’