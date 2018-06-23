Thousands of people marched on Westminster on Saturday to show their support for a referendum on the final Brexit outcome, two years after the initial vote.
The People’s Vote March set off at 1pm and organisers believe it is the biggest Brexit protest so far.
The mass demonstration through the streets of London comes on the second anniversary of the 2016 referendum.
Crowds waving flags and placards filled Parliament Square chanting “We demand a people’s vote”.
Comedian Andy Parsons introduced prominent Remainers on-stage including campaigner Gina Miller and actor Tony Robinson.
Other speakers included Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, Tory former minister Anna Soubry, Labour’s David Lammy and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas.
Demonstrators put their creative talents to the test, exhibiting some truly unique posters to get their messages across.
Here’s a selection of some of the best signs we’ve seen at the People’s Vote March so far:
1. ‘Don’t Jump’
2. ‘Brexit means Brexit’
3. Corbyn and May
4. Trump ‘loves Brexit’
5. ‘Pulling out’
6. ‘What did you do?’
7. ‘Worst BJ ever’
8. ‘Too legit’
9. ‘Europeans make better lovers’
10. ‘Brexshit’
11. Theresa May papier-mâché
12. ‘Strength in EUnity’
13. ‘It’s ok’
14. ‘Bollocks to Brexit’
15. ‘We are European’
16. ‘Not the answer’
17. Left alone
Ahead of Saturday’s march Boris Johnson heaped pressure on the Prime Minister to deliver a “full British Brexit”, saying that people would not tolerate a “bog roll Brexit” that was “soft, yielding and seemingly infinitely long”.
International trade secretary Liam Fox also said the UK was not “bluffing” about being prepared to walk away from talks with Brussels and Brexit secretary David Davis said there is “lots going on” to prepare in case negotiations collapse.
Organisers of the march said they are preparing for a “summer of action” to “put MPs under greater pressure so that they reassert their sovereignty over the process and recognise the only way to sort out the mess political leaders have made of Brexit is by offering a democratic People’s Vote”.
Organisers said: “This will focus efforts around key moments in the autumn when MPs will have to decide whether to support a bad deal that is so clearly against the national interest.”