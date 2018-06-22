Jeremy Corbyn is under pressure from his own Momentum grassroots campaign group to back a second Brexit referendum.

Members of the left-wing organisation are signing a petition demanding a vote on whether their group, closely linked to the Labour party, should oppose Theresa May’s Brexit deal and back a public vote.

Momentum’s official opposition to Brexit could set in motion a chain of events which sees Labour follow suit.

The petition needs 4,000 names to trigger a ballot of Momentum members. The powerful group – which is credited with delivering the Corbyn leadership – would then likely push for a debate on whether to put the Brexit deal to a public vote at Labour’s annual conference in September.

Labour moderates, such as Chuka Umunna and Stella Creasy, have been pressuring Corbyn to back retaining membership of the . customs union and single market, but the Momentum petition rejects the centrists’ position.

The text of the petition, penned by Tower Hamlets Momentum activist Alena Ivanova, reads: “We deplore the persistent attacks of the right-wing of the Labour Party and their attempts to weaponise the issue of Brexit against our party leadership.

“But we are equally opposed to the Tory Brexit now on offer. It is a disaster for working class people, public services, peace in Ireland, migrants, the environment, human rights, jobs and our children’s futures - the complete opposite of everything a socialist government would do.

“The so-called soft Brexit being pushed by neo-liberal ‘centrists’ is hardly better: it threatens to turn us into a vassal state of Europe, making us rule takers not rule makers.”

It adds left-winger are left with “only one option” and that is to give the public a vote on “whether to reconsider Tory Brexit”.

It concludes: “Offering the possibility of staying in Europe could help a British socialist government secure victories for workers beyond our own shores – taking on the neoliberal aspects of the EU, and building a continent genuinely capable of controlling capital and providing decent rights for all.”