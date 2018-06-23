Boris Johnson Heaps Pressure On PM To Deliver 'Full British Brexit' As EU Protesters Prepare To Descend On Westminster

PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson heaps pressure on Theresa May to deliver 'full British Brexit' as EU protesters prepare to descend on Westminster.

Boris Johnson has heaped pressure on the Prime Minister to deliver a “full British Brexit” as thousands are set to descend on Westminster on Saturday to oppose the UK leaving the EU.

International trade secretary Liam Fox said the UK was not “bluffing” about being prepared to walk away from talks with Brussels and Brexit secretary David Davis said there is “lots going on” to prepare in case negotiations collapse.

Meanwhile the foreign secretary said people would not tolerate a “bog roll Brexit” that was “soft, yielding and seemingly infinitely long”.

The ministers’ comments came as pro-EU marchers prepare to take to the streets to call for a referendum on the terms of Brexit secured by Theresa May, two years on from the public’s decision to leave the bloc.

Meanwhile research by the Centre for European Reform (CER) think tank indicated Brexit had already made the UK economy 2.1% weaker than it would have been if voters had decided to stay in the EU.

Dr Fox told the BBC it is “essential” the EU “understands… and believes” the Prime Minister’s assertion that no deal would be better than a bad deal.

He said the threat had “added credibility because if we were to leave, the economic impact on a number of European countries would be severe”.

“I think our negotiating partners would not be wise if they believed that the Prime Minister was bluffing,” he said.