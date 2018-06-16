Anti-Brexit Protesters Try To Disrupt Jeremy Corbyn's Speech To 'Labour Live' Festival

Anti-Brexit protesters attempted to disrupt Jeremy Corbyn’s speech to the Labour Party’s music and politics festival in north London on Saturday.

A group of 15 demonstrators unfurled a banner demanding that the Labour leader “stop backing Brexit”.

Labour is split down the middle on Brexit and Corbyn has rejected demands from his more pro-EU MPs that he attempt to keep the UK in the Single Market.

Last week week 89 MPs defied Corbyn’s order to abstain on a Commons vote that would have seen the UK join the European Economic Area (EEA).

The protest was organised by campaign groups For our Future’s Sake and Our Future, Our Choice who want a referendum on the final Brexit deal.