Students taking the AQA biology GCSE were pretty confused by a question that appeared on their exam paper.
The subject of carrots wasn’t something the pupils had come across before in their science lessons, so the question asking why carrots don’t increase in mass when they’re boiled, threw a lot of them.
Within hours after the exam finished at 4pm on Tuesday 15 May, many teens started tweeting about how puzzled they were by the question, with some adding that this was not in their revision guide.
So would you know the answer?
We asked Roberts Zivtins, a former science teacher and current PhD student, from Royston, Hertfordshire, why the question sparked so much confusion. “The question is asking why osmosis didn’t happen,” he explains to HuffPost UK. “It’s admittedly a hard question because it’s the opposite of what students might expect - it really tests students’ understanding of concepts rather than just rote learning of definitions and relying on one classic example.”
So what is the answer?
Zivtins explains: “Osmosis is the process by which water moves across a partially permeable cell membrane, either into or out of a cell. The water will diffuse from the region of low solute concentration (think weak squash) to high solute concentration (strong squash).
“The example of osmosis usually given to students is the movement of water into potato cells - where outside the cell is just water so there is a low solute concentration, into the potato cell which has a relatively high solute concentration. The potato absorbs water and gains mass.
“The boiled carrot is different because the partially permeable cell membrane (which usually keeps the large solute molecules inside the cell) is damaged by the heating, meaning that the molecules diffuse into the boiling water. Therefore, there is no longer a difference in the concentration between inside the cells and outside the cells.”