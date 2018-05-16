Students taking the AQA biology GCSE were pretty confused by a question that appeared on their exam paper.

The subject of carrots wasn’t something the pupils had come across before in their science lessons, so the question asking why carrots don’t increase in mass when they’re boiled, threw a lot of them.

Within hours after the exam finished at 4pm on Tuesday 15 May, many teens started tweeting about how puzzled they were by the question, with some adding that this was not in their revision guide.

So would you know the answer?