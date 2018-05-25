Dog Thefts Are On The Rise So Here's How To Avoid Buying A Stolen Pup

If you’re planning to welcome a dog into your family, first be sure the pup isn’t already part of someone else’s. New research suggests UK dog thefts have increased by 6.8% in just 12 months, with criminals targeting pedigrees worth as much as £1,000. The figures, analysed by Direct Line Pet Insurance and based on Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to police forces, show 1,909 dogs were stolen from their owners in 2007, with the Metropolitan Police recording the highest number of abductions, at 225. French bulldogs, Staffordshire bull terriers, chihuahuas and huskies remain among the most commonly stolen breeds, which are then resold for a profit to often unsuspecting buyers. The illegal practice can be traumatic for both the dogs and their owners, so here’s how to avoid being part of the problem.

bruev via Getty Images

Becky Thwaites, head of public affairs at animal rescue charity Blue Cross, says she would always recommend getting a dog from a reputable rescue centre. “Not only would you be helping the thousands of dogs desperate for a loving home, but their background and microchip details will have been checked,” she tells HuffPost UK. However, if you’re determined to buy a dog from an individual or breeder, she says “do your research and never impulse buy after seeing an advert online or a classified ad in the newspaper.” “Because all dogs must now by law be microchipped before they go to a different home, you must check the paperwork corresponds with the seller’s details and ask to see the vet record of the dog or to speak to the seller’s vet,” she explains. “If the seller isn’t able to provide you with paperwork, or they are reluctant to give detailed information about the background of the dog, then walk away.” To record these details once supplied, prospective owners can download a “puppy contract” from the RSPA’s website. If a seller is unwilling to sign the contract, this can be another indicator something isn’t right.

Ztranger via Getty Images