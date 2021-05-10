UN Says Priti Patel’s Asylum Plans ‘Risk Breaching International Law’

Priti Patel has been warned by the UN that her plans to overhaul the immigration laws to crack down on the rights of some asylum seekers “risk breaching international law”.

The home secretary in March announced plans that would mean asylum seekers who enter the UK through irregular means, such as crossing the Channel on a boat, will have fewer rights than those who arrive through safe and legal routes.

The UNHCR warned this would create a “discriminatory two-tier asylum system” and “risk breaching international legal commitments”.

The agency also warned that plans to make genuine refugees face an ongoing threat of deportation will “hamper the ability to integrate and push people into precarity and exploitation”.

“Mental health will suffer.” UNHCR representative in the UK Rossella Pagliuchi-Lor said.

“This feels like a recipe for social problems.”

The highly controversial proposals will mean that those who arrive in the UK illegally will first face deportation to any “safe country” they have travelled through, for example France.

If this is not possible, but their asylum claim is successful and they are recognised as refugees genuinely fleeing war or persecution by the UK authorities, they will have fewer rights than previously.

These refugees who have arrived through irregular routes will only be given “temporary protection status”, with regular reassessment for deportation from the UK, limited family reunion rights and limited access to benefits.

The plans will be the key plank in new immigration laws expected to be announced in the Queen’s Speech this week.