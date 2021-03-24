Alf Dubs Accuses Priti Patel Of ‘Pandering To Bad Instincts’ In Asylum Crackdown

Priti Patel has been accused of “pandering to bad instincts” with her plan to crack down on asylum seekers and refugees arriving in the UK across the Channel.

Lord Alf Dubs, a prominent campaigner for refugees’ rights, told HuffPost UK the home secretary’s plans were “not a workable system” as he called for international agreement on sharing responsibility for asylum seekers.

It came as the British Red Cross branded Patel’s plans for a “two-tier” system “inhumane”, and the UN’s refugee agency stressed that “people have a universal right to seek asylum, even when they arrive without documents or by non-traditional means”.

Patel has said “the most significant overhaul of our asylum system in decades” would tackle “illegal migration head-on” by making life harder for those who arrive on boats or lorries across the Channel.

But she has been criticised for proposing to deport anyone who arrives in the UK via irregular means, such as crossing the Channel in a boat, to any “safe country” they have travelled through – for example, France.

If this is not possible, but their asylum claim is successful and they are recognised as refugees genuinely fleeing war or persecution by the UK authorities, they will still face the ongoing threat of deportation, with the first review 30 months after they arrive.

Patel has stopped short of some of the most hardline measures she was reported to be considering, although she still plans to change the law to make it possible to ship asylum seekers offshore while their claims are processed.

Border Force will also be given powers to stop and redirect boats back to where they came from, according to a policy statement.

But both these measures require international agreement.

Dubs, who fled the Nazis as a child refugee, said Patel’s proposals will prove unworkable without wider international agreement on sharing the responsibility for asylum seekers.