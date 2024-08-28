Aubrey Plaza Never Actually Got To See The White Lotus For This Very Relatable Reason

Aubrey Plaza as Daphne in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

While her break-out performance as April in Parks And Recreation first put her on the map, Aubrey Plaza showed us all a very different side to her acting talent in the most recent series of The White Lotus.

Unfortunately, the US star never actually got around to watching her season herself, for a reason many of us will be able to relate to.

“I still haven’t [seen it], but I’m going to,” Aubrey told Variety. “To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally.

“I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

The Emmy nominee added: “I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time.”

Aubrey Plaza on the set of The White Lotus season two Fabio Lovino/HBO

Aubrey shared the screen with Will Sharpe, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and, of course, the iconic Jennifer Coolidge in the second season of the hit anthology series.

Fans should also look out for a familiar face as season one’s Natasha Rothwell is set to return as spa manager Belinda.

Jennifer Coolidge has also made no secret of her hopes to return, but that’s one we perhaps won’t be holding our breath for…