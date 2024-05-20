Leading Stalking Charity Reveals Real Impact Of Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning as Donny and Martha in Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

The UK’s leading charity aiming to help those affected by stalking has shared how Baby Reindeer has made an impact in the past month.

Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix miniseries is based on his own experiences of having a stalker, and didn’t budge from the top of the streaming service’s most-watched list for around four weeks after its release.

Since the hit show began streaming, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust has revealed it has seen an increase in 26% of calls to the National Stalking Helpline between March and April.

Policy officer Tallulah Belassie-Page told The Mirror: “We are pleased to see a rise in contacts to our National Stalking Helpline over the last month, meaning that more victims of stalking are getting the support they need.”

She added: “Shows like Baby Reindeer do a great job of raising awareness about the crime of stalking, particularly for male victims who may not have felt empowered to reach out and seek support.

“We hope this coverage, as well as our ongoing campaigning that started in this year’s National Stalking Awareness Week, means that more victims feel empowered to come forward.”

Baby Reindeer is inspired by real events from creator Richard Gadd's life Ed Miller/Netflix

Shortly after the show began streaming, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust shared a statement on their website, which read: “The experiences portrayed in Baby Reindeer are a shocking reminder of the extent to which stalkers will pursue their victim through any means possible and how frightening this is for anyone who is the subject of such fixated and obsessive behaviours.

“Around 13% of victims seeking support from the Suzy Lamplugh Trust’s National Stalking Service identify as male, with around 17% of perpetrators identifying as female.

“While this is predominantly a crime which disproportionately affects women, with around 64% of stalking victims identifying as female and 71% of perpetrators identifying as male, there is no such thing as a typical stalker or stalking victim and Baby Reindeer highlights the fact that anyone can experience this.”

They also urged anyone who felt they were being stalked to use their resources, more information on which can be found here.

Baby Reindeer has received widespread praise thanks to its depiction of difficult themes, including sexual abuse, mental health and gender identity.

More recently, however, questions have been raised about whether enough was done to protect the identities of real-life people who inspired characters depicted in the show.

Help and support: