Here's How This Year's Baftas Ceremony Will Include A Special Homage To Saltburn

Emerald Fennell’s divisive film is up for five awards at this year’s Baftas, including acting nods for cast members Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike.
It was revealed on Tuesday evening that the awards show will also feature a special musical moment to pay homage to Saltburn.
And before you ask, no, it’s not going to be a naked dance routine.
Instead, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be taking to the stage during the ceremony on Sunday 18 February, to perform her hit Murder On The Dance Floor.
Murder On The Dancefloor has enjoyed a chart renaissance in recent weeks thanks to its prominent placement in Saltburn’s final scene, returning to its previous peak of number two 22 years after it first achieved this feat.
Sophie previously said of her song’s renewed chart success: “One thing I’ve always loved about my work is its ability to surprise me.
“Murder On The Dancefloor is a song I’ve been singing for 20 years, and I’m on really good terms with it. I love singing it, I love performing it and what’s happening at the moment is kind of magical, actually.”
David Tennant will be on presenting duties for the first time during the Baftas next month, where the Christopher Nolan epic Oppenheimer is leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations.
Just behind on 11 nods is Poor Things, while Killers Of The Flower Moon and The Zone Of Interest have each managed nine.