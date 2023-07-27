This Barbie Marketing Stunt Is Larger Than Life But All Is Not What It Seems

'Barbie' at the Burj Khalifa Eye Studio/Instagram

From putting the Dreamhouse on Airbnb, to collabs with everyone from Balmain to Boohoo, the Barbie marketing team has been in overdrive.

But all isn’t quite what it seems with the latest stunt.

A video circulating online shows a larger than life Barbie stepping out of a box in front of the world’s tallest building, Dubai’s half-a-mile tall Burj Khalifa.

The instantly-recognisable doll is sporting a version of the first outfit Margot Robbie’s ‘stereotypical Barbie’ wears in the hit movie and has, unsurprisingly, gone viral on various social media platforms.

However, the whole thing is the work of some seriously-impressive CGI.

The video was created by agency Eye Studio, who uploaded the original to Instagram alongside the caption: “Hi Barbie, are you looking for Ken? @burjkhalifa @barbie @barbiethemovie.”

Eye Studio’s creative director Juhi Rupani told The National that she’s been blown away by the response to the 12-second clip.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said. “We are a boutique social media agency in Dubai and we’ve never, ever seen this kind of reaction to any of our content.”

The Dubai Barbie's look is one Margot sports early on in the film Warner Bros.

Revealing how her team came up with the idea, she added: “As a social media agency, we’re always thinking about what’s trending, and everyone is currently talking about Barbie.

“So we thought of doing something around an iconic product and putting her next to the most iconic landmark in Dubai.”

The clip took three days to make with creatives superimposing the Barbie and her box onto a video of the Burj Khalifa, which was shot on an iPhone.

Barbie is set to be released in Dubai next month, despite concerns Greta Gerwig’s movie could be banned.