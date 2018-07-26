BBC Agrees To Pay Sir Cliff Richard £850,000 Over Police Raid Coverage

The BBC has agreed to pay Sir Cliff Richard £850,000 within the next two weeks to cover his legal costs following a High Court dispute.

Richard won a case against the corporation earlier this month over its coverage of a police raid on his home after a child sexual assault allegation, for which he was never arrested or charged.

The singer, 77, was awarded £210,000 in separate damages at the time, with the High Court judge explaining that the BBC infringed Richard’s privacy rights “without justification”.

Thursday’s payment will cover Richard’s costs after the successful challenge, the BBC reported.

Following the judgement, Richard’s lawyer said his client was “very pleased” with the ruling and the experience had a “profound” effect on him.

“Serious questions ought to be asked about the BBC’s focus on preserving their exclusive story on the expense of Sir Cliff’s rights,” the lawyer added.

In a statement outside court, the head of the BBC’s news division, Fran Unsworth, said the corporation was sorry for the distress that Sir Cliff has been through and that they understand “the very serious impact” that this has had on him.

Unsworth said the broadcaster would pursue an appeal, with a report earlier on Thursday suggesting lawyers would seek permission to lodge a challenge to the judgement.

Barrister Gavin Millar QC, who leads the BBC legal team, said it was “appropriate” for the corporation to pay legal costs incurred by Richard relating to issues determined as a result of the trial staged earlier this year.