BBC Breakfast Disappears Off Air In The Middle Of Live Broadcast After On-Set Incident

BBC Breakfast was briefly pulled off air during Friday’s live broadcast due to an incident on set.

During the live show, viewers were left confused when a segment about the 20th anniversary of Concorde’s final voyage was suddenly interrupted by footage from BBC News.

“Where have you gone? We have BBC News?” one wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another asked: “What’s happened? There was a thing about Concorde and now we’re just getting BBC News channel?”

“Has anyone else’s BBC Breakfast just switched to BBC News?” someone else asked.

Meanwhile, several BBC radio stations also switched their output, including Radio 5 Live, which media reporter Scott Bryan noted “had to go on its backup tape of news jingles and music.”

BBC Breakfast and 5Live were evacuated earlier (all OK and now back on air.)



5Live had to go on its backup tape of news jingles and music. pic.twitter.com/G0rIncsAjs — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 24, 2023

Fortunately, within a few minutes, regular programming resumed, with Naga Munchetty reassuring viewers that everything was back to normal after a small evacuation of the BBC building in Salford.

“You’re returning to BBC Breakfast. Apologies, we had an evacuation in the building, but we are back now, with you to keep you up to date with the latest in the news,” she explained.

This is far from the first time the BBC Breakfast team have had to think on their feet live on air, though.