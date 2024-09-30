The BBC Shares Results Of Strictly Come Dancing Investigation After Amanda Abbington Complaints

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington dancing together last year BBC/Guy Levy

The BBC has announced the verdict of its recent investigation into Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this year, the BBC launched an internal review into the long-running dance show, after complaints made by contestant Amanda Abbington about her professional partner Giovanni Pernice’s conduct behind the scenes.

On Monday afternoon, the BBC issued an apology to the Sherlock star, and confirmed that some – although not all – of her complaints have been upheld.

Advertisement

The BBC said: “We take any allegations of bullying and harassment very seriously and this review has taken time due to its complex nature and our desire to ensure a rigorous and robust process was undertaken.

“Strictly Come Dancing is a family show and we rightly expect very high standards. While competition can be tough, rigorous and demanding, we want the show to ultimately be a joyous and transformative experience. It is a great shame if this hasn’t been the case for everyone who has appeared on the show.

“We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.”

Giovanni and Amanda in their official Strictly publicity photo BBC/Ray Burmiston

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice for comment.

Giovanni had previously refuted “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

“I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth,” he told his Instagram followers in June.

“As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.”

Giovanni did not return to Strictly Come Dancing for this year’s series, and recently debuted on the professional dancing team of the show’s Italian counterpart Ballando Con Le Stelle.

Ahead of the show’s return earlier this month, it was revealed that several new changes were being implemented, most notably a member of the production team being present “at all times” in the rehearsal room.

Advertisement

Two new roles were been created for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing to “increase existing support”, with welfare producers for both the celebrity contestants and professional dancers being hired. Further training is also being given to the production team and crew.

“Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals,” the BBC said in July. “The actions we announce today are designed to address that.”