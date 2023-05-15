BBC Called Out For Editing Siobhan McSweeney's Anti-Government Speech During TV Baftas

Siobhan McSweeney won Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Siobhan McSweeney did not hold back during her acceptance speech for the TV Baftas – but then the BBC ended up editing her address in its broadcast.

Siobhan plays Sister Michael in the famous Derry Girls sitcom, set during the end of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

She won the best Female Performance in a comedy prize for her role and used her chance on stage to lambast politicians across the board.

As Twitter user @OhHeyJacob pointed out, in the unedited clip, Siobhan began: “To my brother, to my mother and father who aren’t here.”

Clocking the time, she quickly said: “But I’m going to be quick because it has to be!

“To the people of Derry, thank you for taking me into your hearts and your living rooms.

“I am daily impressed with how we encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience, despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders in Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.

“In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘It’s time they started to wise up.’”

Her speech was then greeted with great cheers and applause from around the Royal Festival Hall.

However, but in the clip shared in the BBC broadcast, it seemed the actor was cut off after she extended her thanks to the people of Derry – meaning those at home would not have heard her piercing words for the politicians.

The Twitter user @OhHeyJacob commented: “Tell me again how the BBC is unbiased? Why have they cut that out?”

You can watch the two clips here, or head to YouTube to watch the unedited version:

What actually happened VS what the BBC aired. Tell me again how the BBC is unbiased? Why have they cut that out? @siobhni @scottygb pic.twitter.com/aAz6MeCg6p — Jacob 🏳️🌈 (@OhHeyJacob) May 15, 2023

The BBC then released a statement shared with multiple outlets in response to the backlash.

It read: “As in previous years, due to the nature of the show it is broadcast with a short delay, and while we always aim to keep the core sentiment of acceptance speeches, edits have to be made due to time constraints.”

The broadcaster has to cut the programme from three hours to two to put it on TV pre-watershed at 7pm.

According to Variety, almost every speech from the show is cut in some form to accommodate the time problems, and the edited version is then reviewed by BBC executives and a representative from Bafta.

There has been some political upheaval around Northern Ireland in recent years, due to Brexit.