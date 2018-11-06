The brother of former London Mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith suggested immigration is responsible for crowded London Underground trains at rush hour, prompting a barrage of angry reactions from commuters in the capital.

Ben Goldsmith, an environmentalist and investor, voiced his frustration at crowds on the Victoria line in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that a “sensible discussion” was needed about the number of people coming to the UK.

“It’s really easy to advocate for open borders and a swelling population in England when you’re on your arse at home in North London all day,” the 38-year-old wrote in the now-deleted post.

“The open borders people should be asked to take the appallingly crowded Victoria Line into Central London every morning for a week.”