Theresa May has slapped down Donald Trump over his claims on immigration, dismissing the idea it has “damaged the cultural fabric” of Europe.

At a joint press conference at the Prime Minister’s Chequers residence in Buckinghamshire on Friday, the President was pressed by reporters on comments he made about migrants contributing to an erosion of British and European identity.

Quick to link immigration to recent terror attacks, Trump said: “I think it has been very bad for Europe. I think that what has happened is very tough. It’s a very tough situation.

“I mean, you see the same terror attacks that I do. We see them a lot.

“I just think it’s changing the culture. It’s a very negative thing for Europe. I think it’s very negative.”

But the Prime Minister disagreed, in something of a ‘Love Actually’ moment of defiance that people earlier in the day had been calling for.

Telling British and American reporters gathered in the garden at her countryside residence that the UK “has a proud history of welcoming people” and that immigration has been good for the country.

Earlier on Friday, the PM’s spokeswoman stressed the positive contribution made by those who have moved to Britain, but made clear freedom of movement will end when the UK leaves the EU in March next year.

“On immigration, we have always said that people from all over the world have come here and made this country what it is and we welcome their contribution,” she said.

“Britain is one of the best countries in the world to come and live – but at the same time we want to put in place a system which ensures we have control of our borders and that is what we are going to do later this year.

“But let’s be clear, this is a country where people come from all over the world and make a fantastic contribution.”

But despite the strong anti-immigration language, more reminiscent of far-right protesters than a sitting president, Trump supporters in London for the ‘carnival of resistance’ said the President was right to voice concerns.