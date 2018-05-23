A woman found guilty of throwing acid over her ex-partner, which prompted him to take his own life at an assisted dying clinic 15 months later, has been sentenced to 12 years in jail

Berlinah Wallace, 48, was initially accused of murdering Mark Van Dongen, who was left partially blinded and paralysed after the attack in September 2015.

Wallace was acquitted of the murder charge but was last week found guilty of throwing a corrosive substance with intent at Bristol Crown Court.

The judge told Wallace: “You chose your moment for the attack.

“It occurred when Mark van Dongen, wearing only boxer shorts, was asleep in the bed which you had shared in your flat.

“Vulnerable, almost naked, he awoke but had no real opportunity to avoid the focus of your acid attack, namely his face and then his body.

“Immediately before you threw the acid you said to Mark, ‘If I can’t have you, no-one can’.”