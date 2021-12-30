Life

21 Boring But Brilliant Boxing Day Deals To Nab Before New Year

There's still up to 75% off home, beauty and tech essentials on Amazon – here are our best buys.

Head of Life, HuffPost UK

StefaNikolic via Getty Images

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you’re only now emerging from the weeds of Christmas with a sudden urge to browse the Boxing Day sales, then rest assured, there are still plenty of deals to be had – and on the practi stuff you actually need but probably didn’t find in your stocking (because Father Christmas tends to be more about treats_.

We’ve scoured Amazon for the best bargains on basics and essentials, so you can stock up and start 2022 with all those essential supplies. You’re welcome.

1
Bag 25% off these thank you cards just when you need them.
Amazon
Get Hallmark Pack of 40 Thank You Cards for £6.75 (were £9)
2
There's 38% off this multipack of Gaviscon Double Action Tablets.
Amazon
Get 4 x 24 Gaviscon Double Action Tablets for £13.59 (was £19.96)
3
Get 38% off the Amazon Fire Stick for all that New Year telly.
Amazon
Get the Amazon Fire Stick you've always wanted for £24.99 (was £39.99)
4
We want to start 2022 as fresh as can be with 35% off Ariel's All-in-1 Pods.
Amazon
Get the 3 x 30 pack of Ariel All-in-1 Pods for £17.59 (was £27).
5
Craving sleep? Simba Memory Foam Pillows are discounted a dreamy 40%.
Amazon
Get Simba Memory Foam Pillows for £36 each (was £60).
6
Get half off (and pearly white nashers) when you buy these two toothbrushes together.
Amazon
Get the Oral-B Pro Electric Toothbrush Duo for £49.99 (was £119.99)
7
And your kids will love Oral-B's Spiderman Electric Toothbush, too – with 55% off.
Amazon
Get the Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbush Spiderman Edition for £17.99 (was £39.99)
8
Keen to clean? Get 60% off Marigold's Squeaky Clean Microfibre Cloths.
Amazon
Get 25 Marigold Squeaky Clean Microfibre Cloths for £20.99 (were £52.25).
9
This 10 pack of Fairy Platinum Power Sprays also has a whopping third off.
Amazon
Get 10 bottles of Fairy Platinum Power Spray for £16.79 (was £25).
10
There's a very healthy 34% off this Tefal Non Stick Wok for all your stir fry needs.
Amazon
Get the Tefal Non Stick Wok for £22.39 (was £34)
11
Missed out on an air fryer? Not with 20% off this Cosori one, you haven't.
Amazon
Get the Cosori Air Fryer for £79.99 (was £99.99)
12
If you're planning a DIY manicure, this cuticle remover is discounted by 40%.
Amazon
Get Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover for £4.16 (was 6.95)
13
There's an even bigger 75% off Sally Hansen Insta-Dry Top Coat
Amazon
Get Sally Hansen Insta-Dry Top Coat for £1.72 (was £6.95)
14
And while we're nailing deals, these Bestope Clippers are 46% off.
Amazon
Get this pair of Bestope Nail Clippers for £6.99 (was £12.76)
15
Amazon devices have some good deals, including 24% off its Ring Video Doorbell.
Amazon
Get Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell for £37 (was £49)
16
Your phone will thank you for bagging 75% off the Belkin Boost Charging Stand
Amazon
Get the Belkin Boost Charging Stand and Smart Speaker for £14.99 (was £59.99).
17
Clean up with 47% off the Flash Speedmop Starter Kit
Amazon
Get the Flash Speedmop Starter Kit for £11.77 (was £22
18
The Stanley Thermos Flask is a design classic.. with a 50% discount right now.
Amazon
Get the 1.9 litre Stanley Thermos Flask for £24.90 (was £49.99).
19
Smooth off those tired toots with 53% off the Scholl Electronic Foot File
Amazon
Get the Scholl Velvet Smooth Electronic Foot File for £18.99 (was £39.99)
20
This groin hair trimmer (yes, it's a thing) has a tidy 38% off.
Amazon
Get the Gucopgo Groin Hair Trimmer for £31.21 (was £50).
21
No, it's never too early. Stock up on Harry Potter Christmas Wrapping Paper at 40% off.
Amazon
Get three rolls of Harry Potter Festive Wrapping Paper (12m) for £7.20 (was £12).

https://www.amazon.co.uk/deal/34565bd1?ref=dlx_22914_gd_dcl_img_11_34565bd1_dt_mese20_76
Suggest a correction
ChristmasBeautyTechshoppinghome